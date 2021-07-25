Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/07/25 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 25, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;84;75;Sun and clouds;84;76;SSW;11;75%;37%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;112;94;Sunny and very warm;110;94;E;7;32%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;100;76;Sunlit and very warm;102;78;WNW;8;26%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;86;72;Clouds and sun;80;72;W;8;53%;7%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;62;A couple of showers;70;60;SW;8;84%;74%;3

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;64;53;Mostly cloudy;65;55;SW;5;70%;42%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;107;87;Sunny and very warm;104;82;NNE;11;26%;8%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, warm;89;59;Not as warm;79;57;N;10;42%;3%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot;94;74;Clouds and sun, hot;91;55;S;9;45%;71%;4

Athens, Greece;Winds subsiding;89;75;Plenty of sunshine;94;79;NNE;10;30%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;59;54;Rain tapering off;63;51;WNW;11;75%;91%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and hot;118;92;Breezy and hot;121;93;NW;15;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;95;74;Partly sunny;94;75;SSW;6;55%;33%;11

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;68;A t-storm around;80;68;W;12;74%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;85;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;81;WSW;7;78%;63%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Some sun, pleasant;83;71;A shower in places;81;71;SW;8;60%;64%;8

Beijing, China;Cloudy, hot, humid;91;77;A t-storm around;90;77;SE;5;72%;71%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;91;72;Mostly sunny, warm;92;71;S;7;50%;15%;9

Berlin, Germany;A strong t-storm;83;66;A shower and t-storm;82;66;SW;5;75%;76%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;63;52;A shower and t-storm;66;52;SE;7;69%;70%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;78;51;Sunny and pleasant;80;51;ENE;7;45%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;87;66;A shower and t-storm;87;67;E;5;57%;70%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and a t-storm;71;60;A couple of showers;68;60;SSW;7;87%;85%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;87;62;Plenty of sunshine;90;67;ESE;6;41%;5%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny and hot;93;64;Mostly sunny, warm;93;71;SW;5;53%;33%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;62;45;Mostly sunny;58;40;SW;7;62%;4%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this morning;85;65;Clouds and sun;82;63;SSE;7;34%;34%;10

Busan, South Korea;High clouds;90;80;Mostly sunny, warm;92;79;NNE;9;59%;7%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;94;77;Plenty of sunshine;95;78;NNE;5;35%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;High clouds;72;54;Partly sunny;72;55;NNW;9;50%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;68;A t-storm in spots;81;65;SE;4;70%;56%;7

Chennai, India;Very warm;97;82;Clouds and sun, warm;99;82;SW;9;56%;44%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, warm;89;71;Partly sunny, warm;89;73;SW;5;45%;1%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;88;79;Brief a.m. showers;86;79;SW;11;76%;91%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thunderstorms;78;65;A shower and t-storm;77;65;SE;8;75%;82%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;86;79;Mostly sunny, nice;87;79;W;7;71%;25%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;100;77;Sunny and hot;101;79;S;6;44%;10%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny and windy;86;66;Breezy;86;68;S;16;46%;5%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;97;84;A t-storm in spots;92;81;ESE;6;80%;73%;4

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;90;62;Mostly sunny;93;63;SSE;5;32%;5%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warm with a t-storm;93;81;Showers around;91;82;S;6;81%;100%;6

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and hot;97;71;Sun and clouds, nice;89;71;SSE;6;56%;7%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;74;55;Mostly cloudy;72;56;W;8;72%;71%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;78;Sunshine, very hot;106;78;NNE;7;14%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;85;70;Breezy in the p.m.;81;69;WSW;14;68%;2%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;95;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;S;5;75%;84%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;62;41;More sun than clouds;64;42;ESE;8;46%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;SSE;5;73%;74%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine, pleasant;79;60;Sunny and pleasant;78;62;SE;7;54%;5%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A couple of showers;91;80;SW;13;72%;72%;11

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;92;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;82;SW;6;78%;58%;13

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;88;76;A couple of showers;87;76;ENE;15;61%;76%;8

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;89;72;Mostly cloudy;83;71;WSW;9;69%;37%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;99;82;Cloudy and humid;95;79;ESE;9;66%;44%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;82;72;Mostly sunny;87;71;NE;10;57%;25%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Hazy sunshine;91;73;Nice with some sun;90;72;ESE;7;66%;3%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;101;89;Mostly sunny;97;89;NNW;10;47%;2%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, but cool;56;36;Plenty of sun;58;35;N;4;43%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;106;70;Sunny and hot;101;71;NNE;7;14%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, windy;92;83;An afternoon shower;91;84;SW;18;66%;75%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Humid, p.m. t-storms;84;71;Humid with a t-storm;79;71;SSW;4;87%;78%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;91;77;Partly sunny, nice;89;76;S;14;47%;55%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm around;82;61;Mostly sunny;84;62;ESE;5;53%;14%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm or two;89;79;A couple of t-storms;89;81;ENE;14;64%;70%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;87;69;Partly sunny, nice;90;69;WSW;6;51%;15%;9

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;93;82;A morning t-storm;93;83;WSW;7;71%;64%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;78;Clouds and sun;91;78;N;5;72%;60%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;60;28;Mild with sunshine;61;30;SSW;9;31%;8%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;An afternoon shower;86;76;Decreasing clouds;85;75;SW;8;72%;38%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;66;62;Mostly sunny;66;62;SSE;11;72%;5%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;79;66;Partly sunny;82;64;NNW;10;57%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;60;A shower in spots;76;62;SW;5;66%;79%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;80;66;A shower or two;78;66;SW;6;67%;59%;7

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;80;68;Mostly sunny;79;68;S;6;71%;3%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;90;69;A stray shower;88;68;E;6;36%;43%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, p.m. showers;88;80;A shower in the a.m.;89;81;WNW;8;68%;91%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;77;Mostly cloudy;88;77;NNE;4;71%;16%;5

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;82;A thunderstorm;87;82;WSW;14;78%;76%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;53;46;Breezy in the p.m.;60;51;NNW;15;74%;44%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;76;54;A t-storm around;74;54;N;7;43%;64%;15

Miami, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;86;81;A shower and t-storm;87;80;SE;7;73%;85%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partial sunshine;80;57;Partly sunny, warm;84;65;SE;6;53%;10%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;86;76;A morning shower;85;76;SW;16;62%;78%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;65;50;Partial sunshine;55;44;SW;8;66%;11%;3

Montreal, Canada;Humid, morning rain;82;66;Partly sunny;82;65;WSW;4;61%;38%;8

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;72;59;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;SW;6;45%;17%;6

Mumbai, India;A t-storm or two;88;80;A t-storm or two;85;80;WSW;16;87%;87%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;74;51;Periods of sun, nice;73;51;E;7;51%;17%;10

New York, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;86;73;Hot with clearing;90;75;NW;6;49%;7%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, less humid;95;76;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;W;10;36%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm in spots;85;65;A couple of t-storms;81;56;WNW;6;74%;77%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;92;78;Mostly sunny;91;80;WSW;7;56%;24%;11

Oslo, Norway;Warm with sunshine;84;61;Cloudy;76;64;NE;6;50%;74%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, humid;85;61;Mostly sunny;84;62;W;8;60%;31%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with sunshine;82;77;Partly sunny, nice;82;78;ESE;10;73%;3%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;84;76;A shower and t-storm;83;76;WNW;9;83%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;80;73;A shower in the p.m.;87;74;E;5;76%;66%;11

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;73;61;A couple of showers;76;64;SSW;8;71%;90%;5

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;68;59;Heavy p.m. showers;66;57;W;15;71%;100%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy with a shower;90;79;Warm with a shower;94;81;WSW;11;62%;56%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning t-storm;84;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;74;SE;13;80%;60%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;90;74;A thunderstorm;94;74;ESE;5;57%;71%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Strong thunderstorms;82;67;A shower and t-storm;81;65;WSW;4;73%;87%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;Very hot;96;75;WNW;4;59%;17%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds, p.m. showers;66;49;A little p.m. rain;67;49;S;8;65%;84%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;78;66;Turning sunny;76;63;NNW;6;79%;25%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;78;70;A little a.m. rain;79;70;SE;9;75%;83%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy with showers;53;48;Rain and drizzle;54;47;NNE;8;83%;96%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, nice;76;60;Sunny and very warm;85;68;ESE;7;45%;7%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;77;60;Sunny and nice;79;64;NNE;6;62%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Seasonably hot;113;90;Hot, becoming breezy;118;92;NNE;14;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;90;79;Partial sunshine;90;72;SW;8;35%;22%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;74;64;Partly sunny;81;63;W;7;53%;16%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;68;58;Low clouds breaking;68;60;WSW;12;61%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;64;A shower and t-storm;74;63;ENE;6;82%;84%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;88;79;A morning shower;87;79;E;12;79%;57%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;63;SSE;5;93%;72%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Brief p.m. showers;73;59;Downpours;74;60;NE;8;70%;79%;14

Santiago, Chile;An afternoon shower;59;36;Mostly sunny;58;26;SSW;4;58%;5%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;88;76;A shower and t-storm;87;76;NNE;6;80%;69%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;76;60;Partly sunny, nice;80;59;NNW;8;62%;2%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;78;58;Sunshine and nice;78;57;NE;7;57%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Hot with high clouds;96;78;Some sun, very hot;98;78;NNE;4;46%;9%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain, some heavy;81;77;Wind and rain;81;77;ESE;25;93%;94%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;93;81;A t-storm around;91;81;S;11;66%;48%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine, pleasant;86;56;Sunshine and warm;90;61;SSE;6;45%;6%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower and t-storm;86;80;Partly sunny;86;78;ENE;10;66%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;Nice with some sun;78;65;ESE;9;52%;66%;5

Sydney, Australia;Windy;62;49;Mostly sunny;66;53;NW;11;53%;10%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy and warmer;99;82;Very hot;103;83;SSE;10;53%;44%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and pleasant;74;61;Mostly sunny;79;66;SE;6;59%;8%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;110;78;Sunshine, very hot;109;78;N;8;17%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;70;Warm with some sun;93;71;N;9;48%;44%;10

Tehran, Iran;Hot with sunshine;104;81;Sunny and very warm;99;82;SE;7;15%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;89;80;Nice with sunshine;89;78;N;9;58%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;97;72;Sunshine, very hot;102;74;ESE;4;33%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;90;77;Very hot;97;75;S;9;38%;83%;11

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, humid;83;67;Mostly sunny;82;67;NNE;7;62%;17%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;92;78;Breezy in the p.m.;93;76;ESE;10;43%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;107;81;Very hot;105;79;SSE;15;21%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;75;58;A shower and t-storm;70;53;NNE;7;63%;76%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;79;61;Mostly sunny, nice;80;61;W;5;52%;4%;7

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;86;66;A shower and t-storm;85;66;NW;6;62%;69%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;85;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;W;6;69%;72%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;82;60;Partly sunny, warm;84;65;ESE;5;49%;27%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;85;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;65;SSE;12;69%;75%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Thickening clouds;54;52;Occasional rain;58;52;N;19;81%;87%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;87;77;A couple of t-storms;84;77;SW;8;87%;81%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;96;68;Sunshine and warm;94;70;NE;4;38%;7%;10

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-07-25 22:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
Cram schools in Taiwan can reopen if all staff vaccinated
Cram schools in Taiwan can reopen if all staff vaccinated
Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27
Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway