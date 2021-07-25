Alexa
Honduras rallies for 3-2 win over NZ in men's Olympic soccer

By Associated Press
2021/07/25 20:23
KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Rigoberto Rivas scored late to help Honduras rally to beat New Zealand 3-2 Sunday in men's Olympic soccer.

New Zealand twice led with goals from Liberato Cacace and Chris Wood. Luis Palma leveled first in stoppage time at the end of the first half. Juan Obregon then scored another in the 78th minute before Rivas got the winner with a deflected shot in the 87th.

It was the first win for Honduras in Japan ahead of its final Group B match against South Korea on Wednesday.

