Taiwanese father, son swept out to sea in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese father and his young son were swept out to sea at a beach in Kaohsiung on Sunday (July 25), CNA reported.

The Gushan Precinct said on Sunday night that a man surnamed Lee (李), 43, took his six-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter to the beach near the Shell Museum in the city’s Cijin District that day. In the early evening, the father saw his son carried off by waves and attempted to rescue him. However, both disappeared, with only the daughter left on the beach.

The Kaohsiung Fire Bureau dispatched eight vehicles and 13 people to the scene, while police asked the Coast Guard for assistance. The police also contacted Lee’s wife and asked her to come to the scene to care for the girl. As of Sunday night, the search for the father and son was still ongoing.