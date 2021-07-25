Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Beaches at Taiwan’s Kenting formulate reopening guidelines

Swimming will be banned, with various other water sports allowed

  147
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/25 17:55
Beaches at Taiwan’s Kenting formulate reopening guidelines

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kenting National Park Headquarters (KNPH) has set up epidemic prevention measures for beachgoers in Kenting, a popular seaside resort in southern Taiwan.

The rules will be applied when the lowered COVID-19 pandemic alert kicks in on Tuesday (July 27), CNA reported.

The headquarters said that crowd control will be implemented at popular beaches and attractions in the Kenting area from July 27. They include Houwan, Baishawan, Puppy Bay, Xingsha Bay, Little Bali, the lagoon area of the Houbi Lake, Nanwan, Dawan, Xiaowan, Sail Rock, Fong-chui-sha, and the Fishing Village Park.

These places will reopen once the epidemic prevention plans of local tourism associations and business owners have been reviewed and sanctioned by the KNPH. Tourists entering beaches will have to leave contact tracing information, wear masks, and maintain social distance, the headquarters said.

Stand up paddleboarding, canoeing, scuba diving, surfing, and jet skiing, will be allowed, though regular swimming will not be. The distance between jet skis must be over one meter, while only one person is allowed per canoe or paddleboard, according to the report.

The KNPH went on to say that indoor facilities, including visitor centers and exhibition centers, will reopen with a maximum number of visitors assigned for each facility, while all public parking lots will operate at 50% capacity. Ecological reserve areas will remain closed.

Stores on Kenting Street will allow indoor dining from July 27, while the night market area will cease to have a limit of 2,000 simultaneous visitors and will be open to entry from any point. Eating while walking will continue to be banned.

KNPH
Kenting Street
Kenting
indoor dining
seaside resort
Kenting National Park Headquarters

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei, New Taipei maintain ban on indoor dining for a week
Taipei, New Taipei maintain ban on indoor dining for a week
2021/07/23 16:57
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
2021/07/18 21:00
Trial reopening for Kenting market in southern Taiwan
Trial reopening for Kenting market in southern Taiwan
2021/07/16 13:51
Wildlife reclaiming outdoors amid COVID curbs in Taiwan
Wildlife reclaiming outdoors amid COVID curbs in Taiwan
2021/07/12 13:00
Penghu the only municipality in Taiwan to allow indoor dining from July 13
Penghu the only municipality in Taiwan to allow indoor dining from July 13
2021/07/11 16:09

Updated : 2021-07-25 19:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27
Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
Cram schools in Taiwan can reopen if all staff vaccinated
Cram schools in Taiwan can reopen if all staff vaccinated
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics