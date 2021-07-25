Beaches at Taiwan’s Kenting formulate reopening guidelines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kenting National Park Headquarters (KNPH) has set up epidemic prevention measures for beachgoers in Kenting, a popular seaside resort in southern Taiwan.

The rules will be applied when the lowered COVID-19 pandemic alert kicks in on Tuesday (July 27), CNA reported.

The headquarters said that crowd control will be implemented at popular beaches and attractions in the Kenting area from July 27. They include Houwan, Baishawan, Puppy Bay, Xingsha Bay, Little Bali, the lagoon area of the Houbi Lake, Nanwan, Dawan, Xiaowan, Sail Rock, Fong-chui-sha, and the Fishing Village Park.

These places will reopen once the epidemic prevention plans of local tourism associations and business owners have been reviewed and sanctioned by the KNPH. Tourists entering beaches will have to leave contact tracing information, wear masks, and maintain social distance, the headquarters said.

Stand up paddleboarding, canoeing, scuba diving, surfing, and jet skiing, will be allowed, though regular swimming will not be. The distance between jet skis must be over one meter, while only one person is allowed per canoe or paddleboard, according to the report.

The KNPH went on to say that indoor facilities, including visitor centers and exhibition centers, will reopen with a maximum number of visitors assigned for each facility, while all public parking lots will operate at 50% capacity. Ecological reserve areas will remain closed.

Stores on Kenting Street will allow indoor dining from July 27, while the night market area will cease to have a limit of 2,000 simultaneous visitors and will be open to entry from any point. Eating while walking will continue to be banned.