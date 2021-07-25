Taiwan to allow mixing AZ with mRNA vaccines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will allow people who have received a jab of the AstraZeneca (AZ) COVID-19 vaccine to take an mRNA vaccine as the second shot, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Sunday (July 25).

Chen said the Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at the Ministry of Health and Welfare has greenlit the mix-and-match approach to COVID-19 vaccines. The country is now planning to allow people in the first three priority groups who have received AZ for the first dose to take an mRNA vaccine for the second.

The CECC has recommended at least eight weeks between taking AZ and an mRNA vaccine.

As COVID-19 continues to plague the world, many countries looking to step up their vaccination campaigns have been paying attention to the mix-and-match approach, according to CNA.



Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccination priority groups (CNA image)