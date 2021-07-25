Alexa
Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 2

By Associated Press
2021/07/25 12:49
Vancouver 2 0 2
Los Angeles FC 1 1 2

First Half_1, Vancouver, Caicedo, 3, 25th minute; 2, Vancouver, Dajome, 6 (Gutierrez), 38th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 4, 40th.

Second Half_4, Los Angeles FC, Cifuentes, 5 (Palacios), 75th.

Goalies_Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Evan Newton; Los Angeles FC, Tomas Romero, Pablo Sisniega.

Yellow Cards_Alexandre, Vancouver, 27th; Baldisimo, Vancouver, 58th; Baird, Los Angeles FC, 67th; Bikel, Vancouver, 69th; Murillo, Los Angeles FC, 82nd; Caicedo, Vancouver, 84th.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Diego Blas, Ryan Graves, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.

A_22,049.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Javain Brown, Erik Godoy, Cristian Gutierrez, Ranko Veselinovic; Caio Alexandre (Russell Teibert, 80th), Michael Baldisimo, Janio Bikel, Deiber Caicedo; Cristian Dajome, Brian White (Tosaint Ricketts, 81st).

Los Angeles FC_Tomas Romero; Tristan Blackmon (Diego Palacios, 46th), Marco Farfan (Eddie Segura, 46th), Kim Moon-hwan, Jesus Murillo; Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes; Latif Blessing (Francisco Ginella, 46th), Raheem Edwards (Corey Baird, 46th), Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela.

Updated : 2021-07-25 14:31 GMT+08:00

