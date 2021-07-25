Taiwan confirms 12 new local COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (July 25) announced 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 12 are local and one is imported, as well as zero deaths.

The CECC pointed out that of the 12 local cases, six are men and the other six are women, aged between 20 and 80 years old. All began to suffer the onset of symptoms between July 23-24.

Ten of the local cases have known sources of infection, while the other two have unknown sources. Taipei City reported the most local cases at seven, followed by New Taipei City at five.

The one new imported case, No. 15,673, is a Taiwanese woman in her 60s who arrived from Myanmar on July 11.

Taiwan has so far reported 15,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 786 people in the country have succumbed to the disease.