Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan confirms 12 new local COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Taipei City reports most local cases at 7, followed by New Taipei City at 5

  683
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/25 14:19
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (July 25) announced 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 12 are local and one is imported, as well as zero deaths.

The CECC pointed out that of the 12 local cases, six are men and the other six are women, aged between 20 and 80 years old. All began to suffer the onset of symptoms between July 23-24.

Ten of the local cases have known sources of infection, while the other two have unknown sources. Taipei City reported the most local cases at seven, followed by New Taipei City at five.

The one new imported case, No. 15,673, is a Taiwanese woman in her 60s who arrived from Myanmar on July 11.

Taiwan has so far reported 15,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 786 people in the country have succumbed to the disease.
CECC
local cases
imported cases
COVID-19
case count

RELATED ARTICLES

Sydney to get extra vaccines as COVID cases mount
Sydney to get extra vaccines as COVID cases mount
2021/07/25 03:00
Indonesia's Bali running out of oxygen as government ponders curbs
Indonesia's Bali running out of oxygen as government ponders curbs
2021/07/24 23:00
Aug. 8 charter flight set to repatriate Taiwanese from Indonesia
Aug. 8 charter flight set to repatriate Taiwanese from Indonesia
2021/07/24 20:33
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
2021/07/24 17:49
Taiwanese businessman dies of COVID in Vietnam
Taiwanese businessman dies of COVID in Vietnam
2021/07/24 15:45

Updated : 2021-07-25 15:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27
Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27
Cram schools in Taiwan can reopen if all staff vaccinated
Cram schools in Taiwan can reopen if all staff vaccinated
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics