Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Sunday (July 25) the Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June on its website, with the NT$10 million (US$344,828) Special Prize number being 51118051.

The number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 37385202. The numbers for the NT$200,000 First Prize are 27461411, 99831976, and 10229515.

For the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth prizes, please refer to the chart below.

There is one additional sixth prize this time around: 747. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching these numbers will garner a NT$200 prize.

The ministry also reminded the public that seven special prizes and seven grand prizes from the March and April lottery have not been claimed. One of the special prize winners only spent NT$18 to buy a tea drink.