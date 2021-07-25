Alexa
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced

The ministry also reminded the public that seven special prizes and seven grand prizes from the March and April lottery have not been claimed.

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/25 14:00
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Sunday (July 25) the Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June on its website, with the NT$10 million (US$344,828) Special Prize number being 51118051.

The number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 37385202. The numbers for the NT$200,000 First Prize are 27461411, 99831976, and 10229515.

For the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth prizes, please refer to the chart below.

There is one additional sixth prize this time around: 747. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching these numbers will garner a NT$200 prize.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):

Special Prize

51118051

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the Special Prize above in the right order.

Grand Prize

37385202

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the Grand Prize above in the right order.

First Prize

27461411, 99831976, 10229515

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above First Prizes in the right order.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the First Prize numbers

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the First Prize numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the First Prize numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the First Prize numbers.

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the First Prize numbers.

Additional
Sixth Prize

747

NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize number.

Regulations for
Prize Money
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present it with his or her ID card at any of the four major convenience store chains: Simple Mart, PX Mart, First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, or the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan, between August 6, 2021, to November 6, 2021. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. A person entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at a convenience store, Simple Mart, PX Mart, or bank in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit, or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. A 20% withholding tax is levied on the fourth, third, second, first, grand, and special prizes.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the Service Line: (02)412-8282.
Uniform-Invoice
May and June
lottery

Updated : 2021-07-25 14:30 GMT+08:00

