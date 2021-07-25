Alexa
Greece 10, Hungary 9

By Associated Press
2021/07/25 11:41
Greece 2 4 3 1 10
Hungary 3 3 2 1 9

First Quarter_1, Hungary, B. Erdelyi, 7:09. 2, Greece, I. Fountoulis, 4:38 (PP). 3, Hungary, D. Angyal, 3:44 (PP). 4, Greece, I. Fountoulis, 1:31 (PP). 5, Hungary, K. Manhercz, 0:54 (PP).

Second Quarter_6, Hungary, D. Angyal, 6:04. 7, Hungary, B. Erdelyi, 5:20. 8, Greece, K. Genidounias, 4:57. 9, Greece, I. Fountoulis, 3:54 (PP). 10, Hungary, D. Varga, 2:22 (PP). 11, Greece, A. Papanastasiou, 1:40 (PP). 12, Greece, M. Kapotsis, 0:48 (PP).

Third Quarter_13, Greece, A. Vlachopoulos, 5:23 (PP). 14, Greece, A. Papanastasiou, 3:35 (PP). 15, Hungary, D. Varga, 3:06 (PP). 16, Hungary, D. Varga, 0:53. 17, Greece, K. Genidounias, 0:14 (PP).

Fourth Quarter_18, Hungary, B. Erdelyi, 5:44 (PP). 19, Greece, A. Vlachopoulos, 3:40 (PP).

Exclusions_Greece 19 (I. Fountoulis 1, M. Kapotsis 1, A. Papanastasiou 1, K. Genidounias 2, C. Kolomvos 2, S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis 4, G. Dervisis 4, D. Skoumpakis 4); Hungary 16 (B. Erdelyi 1, T. Mezei 1, D. Angyal 2, N. Hosnyanszky 2, S. Jansik 2, M. Pasztor 2, G. Zalanki 2, B. Harai 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Greece None; Hungary None.

Penalty Fouls_Greece None; Hungary None.

Ejections_Greece 3 (S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis, G. Dervisis, D. Skoumpakis); Hungary 1 (B. Harai).

Referees_Michiel Zwart, Netherlands. Vojin Putnikovic, Serbia. Katsumi Kuroda, International Swimming Federation. Alan Balfanbayev, International Swimming Federation.

Updated : 2021-07-25 13:35 GMT+08:00

