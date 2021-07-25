Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nashville shuts out FC Cincinnati 3-0, Sapong scores twice

By Associated Press
2021/07/25 11:37
Nashville shuts out FC Cincinnati 3-0, Sapong scores twice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Led by C J Sapong’s two-goal performance, Nashville secured a 3-0 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Sapong gave Nashville (6-1-8) a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute, assisted by Hany Mukhtar. Randall Leal put Nashville up 2-0 in the 35th minute, assisted by Sapong.

Sapong sealed the victory for Nashville in the 57th minute, assisted by Mukhtar.

Nashville outshot Cincinnati (3-7-4) 7-5, with four shots on goal to zero for Cincinnati.

Joe Willis saved the one shot he faced for Nashville. Kenneth Vermeer saved one of the four shots he faced for Cincinnati.

Nashville’s next match is Sunday on the road against Toronto. Cincinnati hosts D.C. United on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2021-07-25 13:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27
Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27
Cram schools in Taiwan can reopen if all staff vaccinated
Cram schools in Taiwan can reopen if all staff vaccinated
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics