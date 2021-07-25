Alexa
Minnesota United edges Portland 2-1, Gasper scores

By Associated Press
2021/07/25 11:50
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Chase Gasper scored once and Minnesota United secured a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Felipe Mora gave the Timbers (6-7-1) a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute, assisted by Dairon Asprilla. Gasper put United (6-5-3) on the board in the 74th minute, assisted by Hassani Dotson.

Robin Lod sealed the victory for United in the 85th minute, assisted by Emanuel Reynoso.

United outshot the Timbers 18-6, with six shots on goal to three for the Timbers.

Tyler Miller had two saves for United. Aljaz Ivacic had three saves for the Timbers.

United’s next match is Wednesday on the road against Los Angeles FC. The Timbers visit the LA Galaxy on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2021-07-25 13:34 GMT+08:00

