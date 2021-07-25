Alexa
Taiwan takes home four golds at International Biology Olympiad

Taiwan is ranked first with China in International Biology Olympiad league table

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/25 11:56
Taiwan won four golds at International Biology Olympiad. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four high school students took home four gold medals at the International Biology Olympiad, helping Taiwan share the number one ranking in the competition with China.

Taiwan's Ministry of Education said the International Biology Olympiad was held online this year due to COVID concerns and was hosted by Portugal. Under the lead of 20 professors, four brilliant students were selected from 5,000 candidates after going through four test stages, according to CNA.

The four gold winners were: Lin Zong-yi (林宗毅) from Affiliated Senior High School of National Taiwan Normal University, Lin Wei-chen (林威辰) from Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School, Chi Liang-yun (杞亮昀), and Wu Jia-kai (吳家愷) from National Chiayi Senior High School. Taiwan and China are joint No.1 in the world rankings.

According to the ministry, winners who receive gold, silver, or bronze awards can go directly to their dream university and are given scholarships of NT$200,000 (US$71,31), NT$100,000, or NT$50,000, respectively.
