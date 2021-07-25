Alexa
Nashville 3, Cincinnati 0

By Associated Press
2021/07/25 10:49
Cincinnati 0 0 0
Nashville 2 1 3

First Half_1, Nashville, Sapong, 4 (Mukhtar), 13th minute; 2, Nashville, Leal, 3 (Sapong), 35th.

Second Half_3, Nashville, Sapong, 5 (Mukhtar), 57th.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Kenneth Vermeer, Przemyslaw Tyton; Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Vallecilla, Cincinnati, 37th; Sapong, Nashville, 68th; Cameron, Cincinnati, 82nd; Mukhtar, Nashville, 84th.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Kevin Klinger, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

A_23,832.

___

Lineups

Cincinnati_Kenneth Vermeer; Geoff Cameron, Edgar Castillo (Arquimides Ordonez, 74th), Gustavo Vallecilla (Nick Hagglund, 46th); Luciano Acosta, Alvaro Barreal (Isaac Atanga, 46th), Joseph-Claude Gyau, Haris Medunjanin (Kamohelo Mokotjo, 69th), Caleb Stanko (Brandon Vazquez, 63rd); Brenner, Yuya Kubo.

Nashville_Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Eric Miller, Dylan Nealis (Matt LaGrassa, 46th), Dave Romney, Taylor Washington; Brian Anunga (Alex Muyl, 82nd), Randall Leal, Dax McCarty (Luke Haakenson, 90th), Hany Mukhtar (Abu Danladi, 89th); C J Sapong (Ake Arnaud Loba, 68th).

Updated : 2021-07-25 11:59 GMT+08:00

