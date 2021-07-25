Taipei Fine Arts Museum, Carrefour Ximen close for disinfection

Kweilin Street's Carrefour is closed for disinfection on Sunday (July 25). (Google Map screenshot) Kweilin Street's Carrefour is closed for disinfection on Sunday (July 25). (Google Map screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two of Taipei's most popular places closed for disinfection on Saturday (July 25) after visitors were diagnosed with having COVID-19.

Located on Kweilin Street, Wanhua District, the 24-hour grocery store received a notification, issued by the local health center, that one of their clients had been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to CNA.

Though the individual only visited for a short time, the shopping mall still closed for disinfection and made the announcement on Facebook, "The store closed at 11 p.m on Saturday for disinfection and will reopen at 12 a.m. Monday."

Taiwan will lower its COVID alert from Level 3 to Level 2 on Tuesday (July 27). However, before then supermarkets will still follow crowd control measures so that people whose last digit on the ID card is an even number are allowed to go in on Saturday, while those with odd numbers are allowed Sunday.

Meanwhile, Taipei Fine Arts Museum is also closed for disinfection on Sunday (July 25) after a visitor on July 16 was confirmed as having COVID. The museum released the information Saturday night on its website, confirming that it will reopen on Tuesday. Anyone who made a booking online beforehand for Sunday can pick any session in the following week without having to rebook.