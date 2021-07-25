Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taipei Fine Arts Museum, Carrefour Ximen close for disinfection

A number of popular public venues in Taipei shut doors Sunday after visitors diagnosed with COVID-19

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/25 10:35
Kweilin Street's Carrefour is closed for disinfection on Sunday (July 25). (Google Map screenshot)  

Kweilin Street's Carrefour is closed for disinfection on Sunday (July 25). (Google Map screenshot)  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two of Taipei's most popular places closed for disinfection on Saturday (July 25) after visitors were diagnosed with having COVID-19.

Located on Kweilin Street, Wanhua District, the 24-hour grocery store received a notification, issued by the local health center, that one of their clients had been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to CNA.

Though the individual only visited for a short time, the shopping mall still closed for disinfection and made the announcement on Facebook, "The store closed at 11 p.m on Saturday for disinfection and will reopen at 12 a.m. Monday."

Taiwan will lower its COVID alert from Level 3 to Level 2 on Tuesday (July 27). However, before then supermarkets will still follow crowd control measures so that people whose last digit on the ID card is an even number are allowed to go in on Saturday, while those with odd numbers are allowed Sunday.

Meanwhile, Taipei Fine Arts Museum is also closed for disinfection on Sunday (July 25) after a visitor on July 16 was confirmed as having COVID. The museum released the information Saturday night on its website, confirming that it will reopen on Tuesday. Anyone who made a booking online beforehand for Sunday can pick any session in the following week without having to rebook.
Carrefour
Wanhua District
Kweilin Street
disinfection
Ximending

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID case worked out for 1 hour in Taipei World Gym
COVID case worked out for 1 hour in Taipei World Gym
2021/07/20 17:25
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
2021/07/16 18:07
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station
2021/07/10 15:23
Taiwan's New CB Party Ximending closed
Taiwan's New CB Party Ximending closed
2021/07/07 19:54
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
2021/07/02 17:48

Updated : 2021-07-25 11:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27
Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27
Cram schools in Taiwan can reopen if all staff vaccinated
Cram schools in Taiwan can reopen if all staff vaccinated
Ineligible for pandemic subsidies, foreign teachers in Taiwan feeling abandoned
Ineligible for pandemic subsidies, foreign teachers in Taiwan feeling abandoned
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics