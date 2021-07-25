Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Astros' Valdez pitching no-hitter through 6 against Rangers

By KRISTIE RIEKEN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/07/25 09:08
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 24, 2021, in...
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday, Jul...

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 24, 2021, in...

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday, Jul...

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Texas Rangers.

Valdez struggled with command on Saturday night and tied a career high by walking six batters. Four of his six walks came in the first two innings. He settled down after the second and has retired 12 of his last 14 batters.

He has thrown 99 pitches.

The 27-year-old left-hander was making his 11th start of the season after missing almost two months after fracturing his left index finger in spring training.

Valdez has struck out four and retired the rest on groundballs. The Rangers, who have lost a season-high 10 straight, have not hit a ball in the air through six innings.

Valdez has appeared in 56 games with 34 starts in his career. He began the day with a 3.26 ERA and a 5-2 record this season.

Jose Trevino hit a sharp ground ball with one out in the fifth that looked like it might get by shortstop Carlos Correa, but he spun to grab it. He bobbled it after the stop, but got it to first just before Trevino touched the bag.

The Astros lead 3-0.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-25 10:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27
Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27
Cram schools in Taiwan can reopen if all staff vaccinated
Cram schools in Taiwan can reopen if all staff vaccinated
Ineligible for pandemic subsidies, foreign teachers in Taiwan feeling abandoned
Ineligible for pandemic subsidies, foreign teachers in Taiwan feeling abandoned
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa