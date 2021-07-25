Olympic Women's Soccer Glance

All Times GMT
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Britain
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Canada
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Japan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Chile
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Brazil
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|3
|3
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|13
|6
|3
|China
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|9
|1
|Zambia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7
|14
|1
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sweden
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|4
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|2
|United States
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|New Zealand
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|8
|0
Britain 2, Chile 0
Brazil 5, China 0
Sweden 3, United States 0
Japan 1, Canada 1
Netherlands 10, Zambia 3
Australia 2, New Zealand 1
Canada 2, Chile 1
China 4, Zambia 4
Sweden 4, Australia 2
Britain 1, Japan 0
Netherlands 3, Brazil 3
United States 6, New Zealand 1
New Zealand vs Sweden 0800 GMT
United States vs Australia 0800 GMT
Chile vs Japan 1100 GMT
Canada vs Britain 1100 GMT
Netherlands vs China 1130 GMT
Brazil vs Zambia 1130 GMT
Quarterfinal 0800 GMT
Quarterfinal 0900 GMT
Quarterfinal 1000 GMT
Quarterfinal 1100 GMT
Semifinal 0800 GMT
Semifinal 1100 GMT
Bronze Medal 0800 GMT
Gold Medal 0200 GMT
Medal Ceremony 0500 GMT