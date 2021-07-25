Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Olympic Women's Soccer Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/25 09:00
Olympic Women's Soccer Glance

All Times GMT

Group E
Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Britain 2 2 0 0 3 0 4
Canada 2 1 1 0 3 2 3
Japan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Chile 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
Group F
Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brazil 2 1 1 0 8 3 3
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 13 6 3
China 2 0 1 1 4 9 1
Zambia 2 0 1 1 7 14 1
Group G
Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sweden 2 2 0 0 7 2 4
Australia 2 1 0 1 4 5 2
United States 2 1 0 1 6 4 2
New Zealand 2 0 0 2 2 8 0
Wednesday, July 21

Britain 2, Chile 0

Brazil 5, China 0

Sweden 3, United States 0

Japan 1, Canada 1

Netherlands 10, Zambia 3

Australia 2, New Zealand 1

Saturday, July 24

Canada 2, Chile 1

China 4, Zambia 4

Sweden 4, Australia 2

Britain 1, Japan 0

Netherlands 3, Brazil 3

United States 6, New Zealand 1

Tuesday, July 27

New Zealand vs Sweden 0800 GMT

United States vs Australia 0800 GMT

Chile vs Japan 1100 GMT

Canada vs Britain 1100 GMT

Netherlands vs China 1130 GMT

Brazil vs Zambia 1130 GMT

Friday, July 30

Quarterfinal 0800 GMT

Quarterfinal 0900 GMT

Quarterfinal 1000 GMT

Quarterfinal 1100 GMT

Monday, August 2

Semifinal 0800 GMT

Semifinal 1100 GMT

Thursday, August 5

Bronze Medal 0800 GMT

Friday, August 6

Gold Medal 0200 GMT

Medal Ceremony 0500 GMT

Updated : 2021-07-25 10:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27
Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27
Cram schools in Taiwan can reopen if all staff vaccinated
Cram schools in Taiwan can reopen if all staff vaccinated
Ineligible for pandemic subsidies, foreign teachers in Taiwan feeling abandoned
Ineligible for pandemic subsidies, foreign teachers in Taiwan feeling abandoned
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa