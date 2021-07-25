Alexa
Brittany Force leads Top Fuel field at NHRA Sonoma Nationals

By Associated Press
2021/07/25 08:15
SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Brittany Force held onto the top spot in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday in the NHRA Sonoma Nationals.

Force’s Friday night run of 3.694 seconds at 329.42 mph stood for her fourth No. 1 qualifier of the year and 24th overall. She's winless this season.

“We want that win,” Force said. “In Ohio a few weeks back, we had a runner-up finish and it felt good to get there, but we want to complete the thing and end up in the winner’s circle. We had outstanding runs from my entire team this weekend. We had three solid runs and I’m happy about that."

Ron Capps topped the Funny Car field, Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Angie Smith led the Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifiers.

Capps had a 3.897 at 328.78 on Friday in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, and Anderson ran a 6.513 at 210.44 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Smith took her first career No. 1 with a 6.736 at 203.06 on an EBR. Her husband, Matt Smith, set the national speed record on Saturday with a pass of 205.04.

Updated : 2021-07-25 09:54 GMT+08:00

