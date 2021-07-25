Alexa
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/07/25 07:20
AMERICAN LEAGUE

New York 000 000 040 4 10 2
Boston 111 000 000 3 7 0

Taillon, Loaisiga (8), Chapman (9) and Brantly; Eovaldi, Ottavino (8), Taylor (9) and Plawecki. W_Taillon 6-4. L_Ottavino 2-3. Sv_Chapman (18).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona 000 020 302 7 9 0
Chicago 001 100 001 3 7 0

Kelly, Clippard (7), Ramirez (8), Faria (9), de Geus (9) and Varsho; Mills, Winkler (6), Chafin (7), Tepera (7), Megill (8), Brothers (8) and Contreras. W_Kelly 7-7. L_Chafin 0-2. HRs_Arizona, Varsho (1), Young (0). Chicago, Contreras (15).

Updated : 2021-07-25 08:23 GMT+08:00

