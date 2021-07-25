Saturday's Major League Linescores

|New York
|000
|000
|040
|—
|4
|10
|2
|Boston
|111
|000
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
Taillon, Loaisiga (8), Chapman (9) and Brantly; Eovaldi, Ottavino (8), Taylor (9) and Plawecki. W_Taillon 6-4. L_Ottavino 2-3. Sv_Chapman (18).
___
|Arizona
|000
|020
|302
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Chicago
|001
|100
|001
|—
|3
|7
|0
Kelly, Clippard (7), Ramirez (8), Faria (9), de Geus (9) and Varsho; Mills, Winkler (6), Chafin (7), Tepera (7), Megill (8), Brothers (8) and Contreras. W_Kelly 7-7. L_Chafin 0-2. HRs_Arizona, Varsho (1), Young (0). Chicago, Contreras (15).