Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Elvira taking 6-shot lead into final round of Wales Open

By Associated Press
2021/07/25 01:46
Elvira taking 6-shot lead into final round of Wales Open

NEWPORT, Wales (AP) — Nacho Elvira will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Wales Open after a 5-under-par 66 put him in control at 16 under on Saturday.

Its a good feeling,” he said. “But to be honest, I don't care at the moment. I struggled a bit the last year, year-and-a-half, not with form but it's golf - mentally, a little bit physically, battling with an injury. I'm happy playing golf again and being in the moment. To be in contention is a gift.”

The Spaniard has not had a top 10 in more than two years and arrived at Celtic Manor having made just two of his last 11 cuts. Elvira bogeyed the first hole after starting with a two-shot advantage but responded with birdies on the second, fifth, ninth, 11th, 14th and 17th.

England’s Callum Shinkwin matched the lowest round of the week with a 63 on day three but may need to repeat that feat if he is to have a chance of reining in the leader, who is looking for his first win on the European Tour.

Shinkwin used his distance to take advantage of the four par-5s and the drivable par-4 15th, with a 30-foot putt on the l7th bringing one of his three other gains.

American Chase Hanna, South African Justin Harding and Finn Mikko Korhonen were alongside Shinkwin at 10 under, a shot clear of another Englishman in Sam Horsfield.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-25 02:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27
Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27
Cram schools in Taiwan can reopen if all staff vaccinated
Cram schools in Taiwan can reopen if all staff vaccinated
Ineligible for pandemic subsidies, foreign teachers in Taiwan feeling abandoned
Ineligible for pandemic subsidies, foreign teachers in Taiwan feeling abandoned
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa