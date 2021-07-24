Titans ready to tune up offense with Jones, new coordinator

TENNESSEE TITANS (11-6)

CAMP SITE: Nashville, Tennessee

LAST YEAR: Derrick Henry carried the Titans once again, this time to the franchise's first AFC South title since 2008. The AP and NFL Offensive Player of the Year not only repeated as the NFL rushing leader, Henry became the eighth man to run for at least 2,000 yards in league history with a total of 2,027 yards that ranks fifth-most all-time. A defense that struggled all season couldn't stop Lamar Jackson as the Titans lost in the wild-card round at home.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: WR Julio Jones, LB Bud Dupree, CB Janoris Jenkins, DL Denico Autry, CB Caleb Farley, WR Josh Reynolds, LB Rashad Weaver, OT Dillon Radunz, LS Morgan Cox, OT Kendall Lamm.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: WR Corey Davis, TE Jonnu Smith, K Stephen Gostkowski, CB Adoree Jackson, CB Malcolm Butler, S Kenny Vaccaro, RT Dennis Kelly, WR Adam Humphries, DL DaQuan Jones, CB Desmond King, TE MyCole Pruitt.

CAMP NEEDS: Get healthy with Farley, Dupree, WR A.J. Brown and LT Taylor Lewan all recovering from surgeries that sidelined them during the offseason program. Build chemistry on a revamped defense that could feature six new starters. Sync up the offense with new coordinator Todd Downing.

KEY CAMP COMPETITIONS: Kicker is the biggest question mark on the roster as the Titans let undrafted rookie Blake Haubeil of Ohio State and Tucker McCann, who spent 2020 on the practice squad, try to earn the job. A new starting right tackle is needed with Lamm likely getting the first crack to keep Radunz on the bench.

EXPECTATIONS: Trading for Jones made clear the Titans aren't satisfied just making the playoffs for the third time in four seasons or even hosting one playoff game as division champs. It's now Super Bowl or bust for a team that lost in the AFC championship game in January 2020.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +2800

