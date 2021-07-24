Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/24 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 9 3 3 30 28 18
Orlando City 7 3 4 25 23 14
Philadelphia 6 4 5 23 19 15
Nashville 5 1 8 23 21 14
CF Montréal 6 4 4 22 19 16
Columbus 5 3 6 21 15 12
New York City FC 6 5 2 20 21 15
New York 5 5 3 18 18 16
D.C. United 5 7 2 17 20 18
Atlanta 2 4 8 14 14 17
Cincinnati 3 6 4 13 17 26
Chicago 3 8 3 12 16 25
Toronto FC 2 8 4 10 18 31
Inter Miami CF 2 8 2 8 9 22
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 1 5 32 24 9
Sporting Kansas City 8 3 3 27 25 16
LA Galaxy 8 5 1 25 23 22
Colorado 7 3 3 24 21 13
Los Angeles FC 6 5 3 21 18 15
Portland 6 6 1 19 17 20
Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 13 16
Real Salt Lake 4 4 5 17 21 16
Houston 3 4 7 16 16 19
Austin FC 3 7 4 13 10 15
San Jose 3 7 4 13 16 24
Vancouver 3 7 4 13 14 23
FC Dallas 2 7 5 11 14 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, July 17

New England 1, Atlanta 0

Miami at New York ppd.

CF Montréal 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 1

Columbus 2, New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Nashville 5, Chicago 1

San Jose 1, Colorado 1, tie

Vancouver 2, LA Galaxy 1

Portland 1, FC Dallas 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, July 18

Minnesota 1, Seattle 0

Tuesday, July 20

Houston 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Wednesday, July 21

Nashville 0, Columbus 0, tie

New York 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

New York City FC 1, CF Montréal 0

New England 5, Miami 0

Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

D.C. United 2, Chicago 2, tie

San Jose 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Colorado 2, FC Dallas 0

LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Thursday, July 22

Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1

Seattle 1, Austin FC 0

Saturday, July 24

Columbus at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

CF Montréal at New England, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.

New England at New York, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 4

Nashville at New England, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 8 p.m.

Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-25 00:44 GMT+08:00

