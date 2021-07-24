Alexa
Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/24 22:02
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 60 38 .612 _
Tampa Bay 59 39 .602 1
New York 50 46 .521 9
Toronto 48 45 .516
Baltimore 32 64 .333 27
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 58 39 .598 _
Cleveland 48 47 .505 9
Detroit 47 52 .475 12
Minnesota 42 56 .429 16½
Kansas City 40 55 .421 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 59 39 .602 _
Oakland 56 43 .566
Seattle 52 46 .531 7
Los Angeles 47 49 .490 11
Texas 35 63 .357 24

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 51 43 .543 _
Philadelphia 48 48 .500 4
Atlanta 47 49 .490 5
Washington 45 51 .469 7
Miami 41 57 .418 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 57 41 .582 _
Cincinnati 50 47 .515
St. Louis 49 49 .500 8
Chicago 48 50 .490 9
Pittsburgh 37 60 .381 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 61 36 .629 _
Los Angeles 59 40 .596 3
San Diego 58 42 .580
Colorado 43 54 .443 18
Arizona 30 69 .303 32

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0

Baltimore 6, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 10, Cleveland 5

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 4

Houston 7, Texas 3

Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington (Lester 3-4) at Baltimore (Means 4-3), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Boston (Pérez 7-6), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-8) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 9-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0

Baltimore 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 1

San Diego 5, Miami 2

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 6, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-6), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Lester 3-4) at Baltimore (Means 4-3), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 7-6), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-9) at San Francisco (Wood 8-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 6-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gray 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-25 00:42 GMT+08:00

