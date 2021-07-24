Alexa
English Standings

By Associated Press
2021/07/24 22:02
English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ch-Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Ham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leicester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norwich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brighton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

ch - clinched championship

___

Friday, Aug. 13

Brentford vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
r-Sheffield United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blackburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nottingham Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huddersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Preston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-West Brom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-Fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnsley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
QPR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peterborough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coventry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Millwall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Derby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cardiff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hull 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Luton Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swansea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Middlesbrough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blackpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

r - relegated

___

Friday, Aug. 6

Bournemouth vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wycombe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rotherham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oxford United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cambridge United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Plymouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shrewsbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lincoln 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cheltenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crewe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doncaster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gillingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Accrington Stanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Charlton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fleetwood Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burton Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bolton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sunderland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ipswich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morecambe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Aug. 7

Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rochdale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leyton Orient 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scunthorpe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mansfield Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Exeter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carlisle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hartlepool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swindon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol Rovers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walsall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Port Vale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stevenage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crawley Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newport County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tranmere 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colchester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Forest Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oldham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Salford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harrogate Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barrow 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sutton United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Aug. 7

Carlisle vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Updated : 2021-07-25 00:42 GMT+08:00

