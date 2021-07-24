Japan 5, Italy 0
|Japan
|
|
|
|
|
|Italy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|26
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|23
|0
|3
|0
|
|Eri Yamada cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Laura Vigna lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yuka Ichiguchi ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Amanda Fama ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nodoka Harada rf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Emily Carosone dp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minori Naito 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Erika Piancastelli c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yu Yamamoto 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Giulia Longhi 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yamato Fujita dp-p
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Andrea Howard cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Saki Yamazaki lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrea Filler 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hitomi Kawabata 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beatrice Ricchi rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yukiyo Mine ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fabrizia Marrone pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haruka Agatsuma c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giulia Koutsoyanopulos 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mana Atsumi ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Elisa Cecchetti ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nayu Kiyohara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Japan
|000
|203
|0
|—
|5
|Italy
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
LOB_Japan 3, Italy 4. 2B_Ricchi (1). HR_Fujita (1), Yamamoto (1). SB_Agatsuma (1), Fama (1)
|Yamato Fujita
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miu Goto W, 2-0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
HBP_by Goto (Carosone, Filler)
|Ilaria Cacciamani
|3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Alexia Lacatena L, 0-1
|4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
Umpires_Home, Yu Zhiling, China; First, Manuel Tovar, Venezuela; Second, Jose Chaparro, Puerto Rico; Third, Frankie Billingsley, Canada.
T_1:47.