Japan 5, Italy 0

By Associated Press
2021/07/24 21:14
Japan Italy
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 5 6 5 Totals 23 0 3 0
Eri Yamada cf 2 0 0 0 Laura Vigna lf 3 0 1 0
Yuka Ichiguchi ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Amanda Fama ss 1 0 0 0
Nodoka Harada rf-lf 3 1 0 0 Emily Carosone dp 2 0 0 0
Minori Naito 1b 3 1 1 0 Erika Piancastelli c 3 0 0 0
Yu Yamamoto 3b 3 2 2 2 Giulia Longhi 3b 3 0 0 0
Yamato Fujita dp-p 3 1 1 3 Andrea Howard cf 3 0 0 0
Saki Yamazaki lf-cf 3 0 0 0 Andrea Filler 2b 2 0 1 0
Hitomi Kawabata 2b 1 0 0 0 Beatrice Ricchi rf 3 0 1 0
Yukiyo Mine ph 1 0 1 0 Fabrizia Marrone pr 0 0 0 0
Haruka Agatsuma c 2 0 0 0 Giulia Koutsoyanopulos 1b 2 0 0 0
Mana Atsumi ss 2 0 1 0 Elisa Cecchetti ph 1 0 0 0
Nayu Kiyohara ph 1 0 0 0

Japan 000 203 0 5
Italy 000 000 0 0

LOB_Japan 3, Italy 4. 2B_Ricchi (1). HR_Fujita (1), Yamamoto (1). SB_Agatsuma (1), Fama (1)

IP H R ER BB SO
Japan
Yamato Fujita 2 2 0 0 0 1
Miu Goto W, 2-0 5 1 0 0 1 9

HBP_by Goto (Carosone, Filler)

IP H R ER BB SO
Italy
Ilaria Cacciamani 3 5 3 3 0 2
Alexia Lacatena L, 0-1 4 1 2 2 2 2

Umpires_Home, Yu Zhiling, China; First, Manuel Tovar, Venezuela; Second, Jose Chaparro, Puerto Rico; Third, Frankie Billingsley, Canada.

T_1:47.

Updated : 2021-07-24 23:09 GMT+08:00

