Japan 5, Italy 0

Japan Italy ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 26 5 6 5 Totals 23 0 3 0 Eri Yamada cf 2 0 0 0 Laura Vigna lf 3 0 1 0 Yuka Ichiguchi ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Amanda Fama ss 1 0 0 0 Nodoka Harada rf-lf 3 1 0 0 Emily Carosone dp 2 0 0 0 Minori Naito 1b 3 1 1 0 Erika Piancastelli c 3 0 0 0 Yu Yamamoto 3b 3 2 2 2 Giulia Longhi 3b 3 0 0 0 Yamato Fujita dp-p 3 1 1 3 Andrea Howard cf 3 0 0 0 Saki Yamazaki lf-cf 3 0 0 0 Andrea Filler 2b 2 0 1 0 Hitomi Kawabata 2b 1 0 0 0 Beatrice Ricchi rf 3 0 1 0 Yukiyo Mine ph 1 0 1 0 Fabrizia Marrone pr 0 0 0 0 Haruka Agatsuma c 2 0 0 0 Giulia Koutsoyanopulos 1b 2 0 0 0 Mana Atsumi ss 2 0 1 0 Elisa Cecchetti ph 1 0 0 0 Nayu Kiyohara ph 1 0 0 0

Japan 000 203 0 — 5 Italy 000 000 0 — 0

LOB_Japan 3, Italy 4. 2B_Ricchi (1). HR_Fujita (1), Yamamoto (1). SB_Agatsuma (1), Fama (1)

IP H R ER BB SO Japan

Yamato Fujita 2 2 0 0 0 1 Miu Goto W, 2-0 5 1 0 0 1 9

HBP_by Goto (Carosone, Filler)

IP H R ER BB SO Italy

Ilaria Cacciamani 3 5 3 3 0 2 Alexia Lacatena L, 0-1 4 1 2 2 2 2

Umpires_Home, Yu Zhiling, China; First, Manuel Tovar, Venezuela; Second, Jose Chaparro, Puerto Rico; Third, Frankie Billingsley, Canada.

T_1:47.