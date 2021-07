Taiwan badminton player Wang Tzu-wei (王子維) defeated his opponent 21-12, 21-15 in the first match in the group stage of the men's singles at the To... Taiwan badminton player Wang Tzu-wei (王子維) defeated his opponent 21-12, 21-15 in the first match in the group stage of the men's singles at the Tokyo Olympic Games Saturday (July 24). (Associated Press photo)

Taiwan badminton player Wang Tzu-wei (王子維) defeated his opponent 21-12, 21-15 in the first match in the group stage of the men's singles at the Tokyo Olympic Games Saturday (July 24).

World No. 10 Wang, who is at his first Olympics, beat world No. 117 Niluka Karunaratne of Sri Lanka in 42 minutes in the Group F match.

The next match for the 26-year-old is scheduled for July 28 when he will face world No. 54 Nhat Nguyen of Ireland.