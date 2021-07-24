Aug. 8 charter flight set to repatriate Taiwanese from Indonesia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A charter flight will take Taiwanese home from Indonesia on Aug. 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (July 24).

As the COVID-19 pandemic has been hitting the Southeast Asian nation hard, more Taiwanese business people have been looking for transport back to Taiwan. A business association told the Taiwanese office in Jakarta it was chartering a Garuda Indonesia flight specifically for that purpose, CNA reported.

MOFA said its representative office was closely monitoring the development of the COVID pandemic in Indonesia and maintaining contacts with the local Taiwanese community to assist them with healthcare needs.

The office was also ready to help Taiwanese failing to obtain a seat on the Aug. 8 flight with finding alternative transportation, eventually via a third country. Apart from the capital Jakarta, the city of Surabaya in East Java also hosts a Taiwanese office.

Indonesia has been listed as a “key high-risk country” by Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center, warranting tough quarantine and testing measures. More than 80,000 people have died of COVID in the Southeast Asian country and 3 million have been confirmed as cases since the pandemic started.

