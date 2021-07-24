Alexa
Beckie scores 2, Canada downs Chile 2-1 in women's soccer

By Associated Press
2021/07/24 17:44
Chile's Carla Guerrero, left, and Canada's Christine Sinclair fight for the ball during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, ...

Canada's Julia Grosso, center, heads the ball during a women's soccer match against Chile at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Sap...

Canada's Janine Beckie, left, kicks the ball to score her side's 2nd goal during a women's soccer match against Chile at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sat...

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Janine Beckie scored a pair of goals and Canada defeated Chile 2-1 Saturday in the group stage of the women's Olympic soccer competition.

Beckie hit the post with a penalty attempt for Canada in the 21st minute, but she scored in the 39th with a goal off a cross from Nichelle Prince.

Beckie added her second early in the second half before Karen Araya pulled Chile within 2-1 with a goal in the 57th. It was La Roja's first-ever Olympic goal.

Canada opened the Olympics with a 1-1 draw against Japan in Group E. Christine Sinclair, the all-time leading international scorer among men and women, scored her 187th career goal in the sixth minute in her 300th appearance with the team.

La Roja lost to Britain 2-0 in their opener. Ranked No. 37 in the world, Chile is making its Olympic debut.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-24 19:21 GMT+08:00

