Riot gun birthday surprise fail punished by fine in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was fined NT$5,000 (US$178) by Kaohsiung District Court for breaking the Social Order Maintenance Act after an epic birthday surprise fail.

The man, surnamed Chang (張), ran into a local car rental agency operated by his friend, surnamed Kao (高), at 7 p.m. on May 21, 2021. Fully masked and "armed" with a riot gun and pepper spray, he shouted that it was a robbery and ordered staff to shut the door.

Instead, some terrified employees ran out of the store and called the police, before Chang went to his vehicle to fetch a cake. Relieved to find out that it was a bad joke, Kao and most of the staff returned to the store to eat the cake, sing "Happy Birthday," and chat.

However, it wasn't long before police showed up at the "crime scene" and nabbed Chang, taking him to the police station despite everyone trying to explain it was a joke. The prosecutor later said that Chang had violated the Social Order Maintenance Act for causing terror to others with a riot gun and pepper spray.

On July 23, the court judges sentenced Chang, fining him NT$5,000, while his riot gun was confiscated on account that it could cause harm. Legal in Taiwan, the riot gun can be seen at paintball competitions and related activities, and is available on certain online shopping sites.