Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Riot gun birthday surprise fail punished by fine in south Taiwan

Man wanted to surprise friend with pretend robbery at car rental store but terrified staff called police

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/24 18:27
(Flickr, <a data-track="attributionNameClick" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/spool32/" title="移至 Will Clayton 的所有相片">Will Clayton</a> p...

(Flickr, Will Clayton p...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was fined NT$5,000 (US$178) by Kaohsiung District Court for breaking the Social Order Maintenance Act after an epic birthday surprise fail.

The man, surnamed Chang (張), ran into a local car rental agency operated by his friend, surnamed Kao (高), at 7 p.m. on May 21, 2021. Fully masked and "armed" with a riot gun and pepper spray, he shouted that it was a robbery and ordered staff to shut the door.

Instead, some terrified employees ran out of the store and called the police, before Chang went to his vehicle to fetch a cake. Relieved to find out that it was a bad joke, Kao and most of the staff returned to the store to eat the cake, sing "Happy Birthday," and chat.

However, it wasn't long before police showed up at the "crime scene" and nabbed Chang, taking him to the police station despite everyone trying to explain it was a joke. The prosecutor later said that Chang had violated the Social Order Maintenance Act for causing terror to others with a riot gun and pepper spray.

On July 23, the court judges sentenced Chang, fining him NT$5,000, while his riot gun was confiscated on account that it could cause harm. Legal in Taiwan, the riot gun can be seen at paintball competitions and related activities, and is available on certain online shopping sites.
court ruling
birthday surprise fail

RELATED ARTICLES

Citizen Judges Act’s passage shame for Taiwan: Critic
Citizen Judges Act’s passage shame for Taiwan: Critic
2020/07/22 17:25

Updated : 2021-07-24 19:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Home-based quarantine no longer allowed in Taipei
Home-based quarantine no longer allowed in Taipei
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics