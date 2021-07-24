Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early

President Tsai Ing-wen wanted 25% of the population inoculated by July 31

  230
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/24 17:49
Vaccinating residents of the outlying island of Kinmen Friday.  

Vaccinating residents of the outlying island of Kinmen Friday.   (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reached the target of 25% of the population inoculated against COVID-19 set by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) one week early, reports said Saturday (July 24).

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Friday (July 23) that 250,000 people had been vaccinated that day, reaching a total coverage rate of 26%, CNA reported. The figure for Friday was unexpectedly high because several locations had canceled or postponed vaccinations due to the approaching Typhoon In-Fa.

According to CECC data, 6.34 million people had received at least one COVID shot, amounting to 26.05%, or more than the president had asked for by July 31.

Like several other Asian countries that withstood the earlier onslaught of COVID rather well, Taiwan had been relatively slow in conducting a vaccination campaign, partly because of the difficulty in obtaining vaccine doses. Donations from several countries, including Japan, the United States and Slovakia have helped, while the government and private groups have also purchased vaccines, which should arrive over the next few months.
vaccination
vaccination coverage
vaccines
Tsai Ing-wen
CECC
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
2021/07/24 10:10
Global supply chains buckle as virus variant and disasters strike
Global supply chains buckle as virus variant and disasters strike
2021/07/24 09:09
Home prices in north Taiwan rise despite COVID pandemic
Home prices in north Taiwan rise despite COVID pandemic
2021/07/23 20:36
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
2021/07/23 18:38
Taiwan plans to vaccinate students from China
Taiwan plans to vaccinate students from China
2021/07/23 17:55

Updated : 2021-07-24 18:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Home-based quarantine no longer allowed in Taipei
Home-based quarantine no longer allowed in Taipei
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou