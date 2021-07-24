Alexa
Plans for Taiwan's international hot air balloon festival punctured

Taitung County residents reportedly favor cancellation due to COVID fears

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/24 17:03
The 2021 edition of Taitung County's popular hot air balloon festival is still in doubt (Taitung International Balloon Festival photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Barely a day after Taitung County announced it would hold its annual International Balloon Festival, a public outcry over spreading COVID-19 has forced the county government to reconsider, reports said Saturday (July 24).

The hot air balloon event often draws more than 1 million visitors during its usual 37-day run, but this year the coronavirus pandemic forced its postponement. When the central government announced Friday (July 23) that it was easing COVID restrictions from July 27, Taitung decided to prepare the scene to resume the balloon festival, ETtoday reported.

However, local opposition at its traditional site of Luye Township forced the county government to move the event to a holiday resort in Chishang Township, with July 29 or July 31 as the possible starting date.

At a meeting Saturday to discuss the region’s COVID policies, County Chief Yao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) for the first time mentioned the balloon festival might be canceled, CNA reported. Public opinion is thought to be firmly in favor of skipping this year’s edition.

A “Fly for Taiwan” prayer event will still take place at the end of July, but it will only feature one new Hello Kitty hot air balloon and no spectators will be allowed to enter the premises.
Taitung International Balloon Fiesta
Taitung International Balloon Festival
Hot Air Balloon Festival
hot air balloons
Taitung County
Luye Highland
Fly for Taiwan
Hello Kitty

2021/07/07 18:01
2021/07/07 18:01
2021/06/02 21:19
2021/06/02 21:19
2021/05/26 13:31
2021/05/26 13:31
2021/05/09 21:00
2021/05/09 21:00
2021/05/09 17:48
2021/05/09 17:48

Updated : 2021-07-24 17:50 GMT+08:00

Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Home-based quarantine no longer allowed in Taipei
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
