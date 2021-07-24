Alexa
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare

Taiwan blasts China ID cards as political ploy to degrade nation's sovereignty

  394
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/24 15:26
Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) on Friday (July 23) said the question of whether its new resident permits for Taiwanese in China are beneficial is for them to decide and not the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

TAO Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) responded to DPP criticisms of the new ID cards, saying their introduction ensures Taiwanese are treated fairly in China. The permits allow Taiwanese to enjoy basic public services, she added.

Zhu said the DPP was always pessimistic in its attitude to China. It opposes anything that is beneficial to Taiwanese in China and it purposely misleads the public, she added.

The spokesperson added that whether the policy is good or not, only Taiwanese can decide. She maintained that all local governments in China will take care of Taiwanese in a “reliable manner.”

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said the new resident permits are a political ploy by China to weaken Taipei’s sovereignty through social and economic integration. The council also mentioned that Taiwan has repeatedly reminded citizens in China to pay attention to increasing taxes or insurance premiums and to monitor their privacy to avoid losing their personal rights and interests.

MAC said it has consulted with other government agencies to draft amendments to cross-strait regulations, but the contents of the amendments have not been shared with the public. The council reminded citizens of the risks associated with applying for the new China residence permit.
China
TAO
Taiwan
MAC
cross-strait relations
Zhu Fenglian
DPP
resident permits

Updated : 2021-07-24 17:03 GMT+08:00

