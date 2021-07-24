Cloud Gate Dance Studios starts online dance class craze

Cloud Gate's new live dance courses are designed for families with kids. (CDGS photo) Cloud Gate's new live dance courses are designed for families with kids. (CDGS photo)

TAPEI(Taiwan News) — Cloud Gate Dance Studios (CGDS) has launched a series of online dance classes to teach children rhythm and movement, and to help them burn off some energy.

Costing NT$300 and 40 minutes per class, CGDS' live classes invite families to join in, while teachers will give feedback to every participant after class. According to Texas A&M University, mobility in kids will activate the brain and improve concentration by 12%, which equals seven more minutes of focus per hour.

The online rhythm courses, designed by CGDS, make use of objects available in the home, like chairs and clothes. CGDS also teaches how to dance a duet between parents and kids, to promote closeness.



Duets for parents and kids. (CGDS photo)

CGDS has come up with a series of online dance courses for free since May, ranging from yoga to tai chi. The courses have attracted more than 350,000 viewers. Those who took part in the courses generally left positive comments such as "kids and I enjoyed a lot" and "looking forward to it everyday," according to CGDS.

For more information on the online courses, visit the Cloud Gate Dance Studios Facebook page.

Cloud Gate Dance Theater is a modern dance group that was founded by the famed choreographer Lin Hwai-min (林懷民) in 1973.