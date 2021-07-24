Taiwan reports 24 local COVID cases, 2 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan recorded two deaths and 24 new local COVID-19 cases with one imported case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (July 24).

The previous day, the CECC announced that the lowering of the COVID alert to Level 2 would go ahead as planned on July 27, ending the period of a Level 3 alert which began on May 19 as the daily number of new local cases rocketed above 100 and eventually to more than 500.

Nine of the new patients confirmed Saturday were recorded in New Taipei City, seven in Taipei City, three in Taoyuan City, two in Changhua County, and one each in Taichung City, Miaoli County and Keelung City. Of the 24 new cases, 19 were men and five were women, with ages ranging between less than 5 and 69, according to the CECC.

The two fatalities were both men in their 70s with histories of chronic illness. The first one, who had no known infected contacts, started coughing on May 30. He entered hospital care, tested positive on June 1 and passed away on July 20. The second victim tested positive twice in June, was admitted to a hospital on June 17, and passed away on July 22, the CECC said.

The new imported case is a Taiwanese man in his 20s who tested positive after a quick test in Spain on June 26. He arrived in Taiwan on July 22 and tested positive during his quarantine period.

Of the 14,312 cases confirmed between May 11 and July 22, a total of 12,543 had been released from quarantine, or 87.6 percent, according to the latest CECC statement.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 15,558 coronavirus patients included 14,250 domestic cases, 1,255 imported ones, and 786 deaths. Of the fatalities, 778 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 391 deaths and Taipei City 295.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 108 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.