Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/07/24 12:02
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and children read by candlelight from the book of Eicha (Book of Lamentations) during the annual Tisha B'Av (Ninth of Av) fa...
Dressed up to celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha, Jana Zaanin, 3, stands near destroyed homes in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Tuesday...
Wiel de Bie, 75, stands outside his flooded home in the town of Brommelen, Netherlands, Saturday, July 17, 2021. While nobody was killed in the Nether...
A man jumps on the dance floor shortly after the reopening of "The Piano Works Farringdon" in London, Monday, July 19, 2021. The country's nightclubs ...
A boy leaves a mosque after attending the Eid al-Adha prayers in Dakar, Senegal, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Health officials warn that COVID-19 cases a...
A woman throws away rubbish in the center of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021. More than 180 people died when heavy rainfall turn...
A healthcare worker attends to a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit of the Saint Luke Foundation for Haiti Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti,...
Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Muslims across Indonesia marked a...
Fans raise their arms in union as they watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns Tuesday, July 20, 2...
Police use tear gas and water cannons to disperse anti-vaccine protesters during a rally at Syntagma square, central Athens, on Wednesday, July 21, 20...
Japan's goalkeeper Sakiko Ikeda tumbles as Canada's players celebrate after Canada's Christine Sinclair scores a goal during a women's soccer match at...
Yanay, 7, embraces her father, Rodrigo Gonzales, next to her legally-recognized father, Cristian Escalona, who had to undo his civil union with Gonzal...
Jonte "Jonoel" Lancaster plays a trombone during a celebration for the refurbished George Floyd statue, after it was vandalized following its Juneteen...
Suzy Ishkontana, 7, poses for a portrait in the house of a family member where she is currently living after her house was destroyed in an airstrike d...
A girl walks near the wooden horses of a street photographer set up at the Plaza de Armas in downtown of Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, amid...
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Lee ...

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and children read by candlelight from the book of Eicha (Book of Lamentations) during the annual Tisha B'Av (Ninth of Av) fa...

Dressed up to celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha, Jana Zaanin, 3, stands near destroyed homes in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Tuesday...

Wiel de Bie, 75, stands outside his flooded home in the town of Brommelen, Netherlands, Saturday, July 17, 2021. While nobody was killed in the Nether...

A man jumps on the dance floor shortly after the reopening of "The Piano Works Farringdon" in London, Monday, July 19, 2021. The country's nightclubs ...

A boy leaves a mosque after attending the Eid al-Adha prayers in Dakar, Senegal, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Health officials warn that COVID-19 cases a...

A woman throws away rubbish in the center of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021. More than 180 people died when heavy rainfall turn...

A healthcare worker attends to a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit of the Saint Luke Foundation for Haiti Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti,...

Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Muslims across Indonesia marked a...

Fans raise their arms in union as they watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns Tuesday, July 20, 2...

Police use tear gas and water cannons to disperse anti-vaccine protesters during a rally at Syntagma square, central Athens, on Wednesday, July 21, 20...

Japan's goalkeeper Sakiko Ikeda tumbles as Canada's players celebrate after Canada's Christine Sinclair scores a goal during a women's soccer match at...

Yanay, 7, embraces her father, Rodrigo Gonzales, next to her legally-recognized father, Cristian Escalona, who had to undo his civil union with Gonzal...

Jonte "Jonoel" Lancaster plays a trombone during a celebration for the refurbished George Floyd statue, after it was vandalized following its Juneteen...

Suzy Ishkontana, 7, poses for a portrait in the house of a family member where she is currently living after her house was destroyed in an airstrike d...

A girl walks near the wooden horses of a street photographer set up at the Plaza de Armas in downtown of Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, amid...

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Lee ...

JULY 17 - 23, 2021

From the opening of the Olympics in Japan, to the reopening of nightclubs in London, to coronavirus restriction protests in Athens, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-07-24 14:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Home-based quarantine no longer allowed in Taipei
Home-based quarantine no longer allowed in Taipei
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou