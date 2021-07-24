Canada 7, Australia 1

Australia Canada ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 25 1 6 1 Totals 24 7 8 5 Leigh Godfrey cf 3 0 1 0 Victoria Hayward lf 2 2 1 0 Stacey Porter 3b 3 1 1 0 Larissa Franklin cf 4 1 0 0 Taylah Tsitsikronis c-1b 2 0 1 0 Kelsey Harshman 2b 3 3 2 0 Chelsea Forkin 1b 2 0 0 0 Kaleigh Rafter c 2 0 0 0 Belinda White c 1 0 1 0 Jenn Salling 1b 1 0 1 2 Jade Wall lf 2 0 0 1 Erika Polidori ss-dp 3 0 2 2 Michelle Cox rf 3 0 0 0 Emma Entzminger 3b 3 0 1 1 Rachel Lack dp 2 0 0 0 Jen Gilbert rf 3 0 0 0 Tarni Stepto ph-dp 1 0 0 0 Janet Leung dp-ss 3 1 1 0 Clare Warwick ss 3 0 1 0 Stacey McManus 2b 2 0 1 0 Leah Parry 2b 1 0 0 0

Australia 100 000 0 — 1 Canada 330 100 x — 7

E_Forkin (1), Porter (1). DP_Canada 1, Australia 1. LOB_Canada 8, Australia 7. 2B_Polidori (1), Porter (1), Salling (1). S_Hayward (1), Polidori (1). SB_Rafter (2), Godfrey (1)

IP H R ER BB SO Australia

Gabrielle Plain 5 2-3 7 4 1 5 1 Ellen Roberts L, 0-1 1-3 1 3 2 2 0

WP_Plain (1)

IP H R ER BB SO Canada

Jenna Caira W, 1-1 4 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 Sara Groenewegen 1 1-3 4 1 1 2 2 Lauren Regula 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Groenewegen (Tsitsikronis)

Umpires_Home, Christina Drumm, United States; First, Miki Yabe, Japan; Second, Mark Porteous, New Zealand; Third, Mitsunori Kusamoto, Japan.

T_2:09.