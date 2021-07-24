Canada 7, Australia 1
|Australia
|
|
|
|
|
|Canada
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|25
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|24
|7
|8
|5
|
|Leigh Godfrey cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Victoria Hayward lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Stacey Porter 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Larissa Franklin cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Taylah Tsitsikronis c-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kelsey Harshman 2b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|
|Chelsea Forkin 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kaleigh Rafter c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belinda White c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jenn Salling 1b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Jade Wall lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Erika Polidori ss-dp
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Michelle Cox rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Emma Entzminger 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rachel Lack dp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jen Gilbert rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tarni Stepto ph-dp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Janet Leung dp-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Clare Warwick ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stacey McManus 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Leah Parry 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Australia
|100
|000
|0
|—
|1
|Canada
|330
|100
|x
|—
|7
E_Forkin (1), Porter (1). DP_Canada 1, Australia 1. LOB_Canada 8, Australia 7. 2B_Polidori (1), Porter (1), Salling (1). S_Hayward (1), Polidori (1). SB_Rafter (2), Godfrey (1)
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Australia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gabrielle Plain
|5
|7
|4
|1
|5
|1
|Ellen Roberts L, 0-1
|
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
WP_Plain (1)
|Jenna Caira W, 1-1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sara Groenewegen
|1
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Lauren Regula
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Groenewegen (Tsitsikronis)
Umpires_Home, Christina Drumm, United States; First, Miki Yabe, Japan; Second, Mark Porteous, New Zealand; Third, Mitsunori Kusamoto, Japan.
T_2:09.