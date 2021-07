O'Hearn, Royals end Tigers' 7-game winning streak, 5-3

Detroit Tigers pitcher Wily Peralta throws against a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansa... Detroit Tigers pitcher Wily Peralta throws against a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City,... Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro watches hi home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadiu... Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro watches hi home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Detroit Tigers center fielder Derek Hill (54) goes up the wall in an attempt to grab a three-run home run hit by Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn duri... Detroit Tigers center fielder Derek Hill (54) goes up the wall in an attempt to grab a three-run home run hit by Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn is congratulated in the dugout for his three-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game agains... Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn is congratulated in the dugout for his three-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn hit a three-run homer and Carlos Santana also connected as the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 5-3 Friday night, ending the Tigers' seven-game winning streak.

The Tigers had been 7-0 since the All-Star break. It was their longest winning string since an eight-game run in 2016.

Kansas City has won three in a row for the first time since June 4.

Kris Bubic (3-4) gave up one earned run and six hits in six innings. He ended his outing by getting Jeimer Candelario to ground into a double play with the bases loaded.

Greg Holland got his seventh save.

O’Hearn hit his eighth homer, giving the Royals a 4-1 lead in the fourth.

Santana hit his 16th homer, a drive that barely made it over the right field fence in the fifth. Wily Peralta (3-2) hadn’t given up a hit against lefties on hos slider (0 for 30) before Santana connected.

Peralta went 5 2/3 innings and gave up five runs, five hits, three walks and four strikeouts. It’s tied for the most runs he’s given up all season.

Willi Castro homered in the Detroit third.

Whit Merrifield hit an RBI single to tie it at 1.

ROSTER MOVES

Kansas City: Sent INF/OF Ryan McBroom to Omaha and called up RHP Domingo Tapia.

UP NEXT

Casey Mize (5-5, 3.44) starts for the Tigers against Carlos Hernandez (1-1, 4.91) for Kansas City.

___

