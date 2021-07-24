Devers homers twice, bullpen strong as Red Sox top Yanks 6-2

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Phillips Valdez delivers to the New York Yankees in the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23... Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Phillips Valdez delivers to the New York Yankees in the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers strikes out swinging next to New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez to end the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway... Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers strikes out swinging next to New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez to end the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New York Yankees' Rougned Odor (12) slides, but is about to be tagged out while trying to steal second, as Boston Red Sox second baseman Enrique Herna... New York Yankees' Rougned Odor (12) slides, but is about to be tagged out while trying to steal second, as Boston Red Sox second baseman Enrique Hernandez catches the throw during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots football player Kyle Van Noy throws a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Y... New England Patriots football player Kyle Van Noy throws a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, J... New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, J... New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, leaves with an injury, accompanied by manager Alex Cora, left, and team trainer Masai Takahashi idu... Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, leaves with an injury, accompanied by manager Alex Cora, left, and team trainer Masai Takahashi iduring the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, left, leaves the baseball game with an injury, accompanied by team trainer Masai Takahashi during t... Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, left, leaves the baseball game with an injury, accompanied by team trainer Masai Takahashi during the second inning of the team's game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New York Yankees relief pitcher Brooks Kriske looks for the ball from catcher Rob Brantly after throwing a wild pitch in the 10th inning of the team's... New York Yankees relief pitcher Brooks Kriske looks for the ball from catcher Rob Brantly after throwing a wild pitch in the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Boston. Kriske threw four wild pitches in the inning. The Red Sox won 5-4. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers slides safely into home on a wild pitch by New York Yankees reliever Brooks Kriske (82), who cannot reach him with a ta... Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers slides safely into home on a wild pitch by New York Yankees reliever Brooks Kriske (82), who cannot reach him with a tag in the 10th inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Boston. The Red Sox won 5-4. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Phillips Valdez reacts after striking out New York Yankees' Ryan LaMarre to end the top of the fourth inning of a baseba... Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Phillips Valdez reacts after striking out New York Yankees' Ryan LaMarre to end the top of the fourth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, J... New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez delivers to a New York Yankees batter the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, Ju... Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez delivers to a New York Yankees batter the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez reacts after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Xander Bogaerts off New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, backg... Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez reacts after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Xander Bogaerts off New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, background, during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers celebrates his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park,... Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers celebrates his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers hit two home runs, including a go-ahead blast in the fifth inning, to help the Boston Red Sox best New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for the second straight time at Fenway Park in a 6-2 win Friday night.

Devers followed his two-run with a three-run homer in the seventh — the 100th of his career.

It marked the second consecutive game the Red Sox rallied from a 1-0 deficit. They earned their ninth victory over their New York in 11 meetings this season. Boston, which has won its last four overall, has now come from behind in 31 of their AL-leading 60 wins. The Red Sox also maintained their one-game AL East lead over Tampa Bay and increased their lead to nine games over the third-place Yankees.

Yacksel Rios (3-0) got the victory, pitching two scoreless innings to cap a strong night from the bullpen after starter Eduardo Rodriguez left in the second inning after experiencing migraine symptoms.

Cole (10-5) started strong for New York, but was pulled after fiving innings, giving up three runs off six hits, striking out eight and walking two. He has now surrendered five home runs at Fenway this season.

Rodriguez was walking back to the mound after giving up the game’s first run, an RBI double to Brett Gardner, when he put his hands on his hips and doubled over.

He was attended to by trainers before walking off the field on his own power alongside manager Alex Cora, who put his arm around him. Rodriguez was replaced by Phillips Valdez. He hit the second batter he faced but struck out the side to limit the damage to a run.

Rodriguez’s line for the night was one run off three hits, one strikeout and a walk.

Cole was spot on in a win over Boston last week. He looked to be in command early Friday, dialing up a four-seam fastball that consistently topped 100 mph.

The pitch was there for him in the third inning when he was nursing a 1-0 lead and the Red Sox got two on with one out. He used two triple-digit heaters to punch out both Xander Bogaerts and Devers on 3-2 pitches.

But things changed in the fifth when Kiké Hernández got on with a one-out single. Jarren Duran then battled for six pitches before driving a liner into center that bounced into the seats for a ground-rule double.

Bogaerts was next and lifted a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Hernandez. Devers then made it 3-1, lifting his 25th homer of the season just over the top of the Green Monster.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: C Gary Sánchez left with mid-back spasms. ... Pitchers Nestor Cortes and Jonathan Loaisiga were reinstated from the COVID-19 IL. To make room on the roster, RHP Darren O’Day was transferred to the 60-day IL and RHP Nick Nelson was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. 3B Gio Urshela could be activated for Sunday’s finale. OF Aaron Judge and C Kyle Higashioka may be ready for the opener of New York’s series at Tampa Bay.

Red Sox: Placed RHP Hirokazu Sawamura on the 10-day IL with right triceps inflammation and recalled Valdez from Triple-A Worcester.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Jameson Taillon (5-4, 4.60 ERA) will make his 19th start of the season. He earned his fifth win last week against Boston, tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (9-5, 3.57) leads Boston starters in wins, ERA, innings (108.1) and WHIP (1.20).

___

