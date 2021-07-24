Alexa
Taiwan in talks with Palau to resume travel bubble

Improving conditions in both nations allow revitalization of bilateral tourism

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/24 10:39
Taiwan and Palau hope to resume travel bubble soon. (Wikicommons, Peter Binter photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Friday (July 23) that conditions in Taiwan and Palau have improved enough to resume the travel bubble.

MOFA said via a press release that the travel link between the two countries was temporarily suspended after Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) raised the pandemic alert to Level 3 on May 15, and Palau’s medical capability to handle COVID-19 was taken into consideration.

Almost all adults in Palau have been vaccinated, while those over 12 years of age will soon get vaccinations, MOFA said, adding the Pacific Island nation is close to achieving herd immunity.

Meanwhile, the COVID situation in Taiwan has been stabilized as daily confirmed cases continue to drop, the ministry said. As a result, Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. hopes the two countries will restart travel links as soon as possible. MOFA added that it is in close communication with Palau in order to revitalize bilateral tourism.

The ministry said the CECC’s decision to lower the pandemic alert to Level 2 on July 27 will make conditions for restarting the travel bubble much easier. MOFA also said it is discussing the matter with the command center, the Ministry of Transportation, and other agencies to turn this vision into reality.
