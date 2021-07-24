Olympic Women's Field Hockey Glance

All Times GMT
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Britain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Netherlands vs India 1145 GMT
Ireland vs South Africa 1215 GMT
Britain vs Germany 0030 GMT
Australia vs Spain 0100 GMT
Japan vs China 0245 GMT
New Zealand vs Argentina 0315 GMT
Netherlands vs Ireland 0100 GMT
Australia vs China 0315 GMT
South Africa vs Britain 0930 GMT
Argentina vs Spain 1000 GMT
Japan vs New Zealand 1145 GMT
Germany vs India 1215 GMT
Netherlands vs South Africa 0030 GMT
Britain vs India 0100 GMT
New Zealand vs Spain 0245 GMT
Germany vs Ireland 0315 GMT
Japan vs Australia 0930 GMT
Argentina vs China 1000 GMT
Spain vs China 0930 GMT
Britain vs Netherlands 1000 GMT
Japan vs Argentina 1145 GMT
New Zealand vs Australia 1215 GMT
South Africa vs Germany 0030 GMT
Ireland vs India 0245 GMT
China vs New Zealand 0030 GMT
Japan vs Spain 0100 GMT
Argentina vs Australia 0245 GMT
India vs South Africa 0315 GMT
Germany vs Netherlands 0930 GMT
Ireland vs Britain 1145 GMT
Quarterfinal 0030 GMT
Quarterfinal 0300 GMT
Quarterfinal 0930 GMT
Quarterfinal 1200 GMT
Semifinal 0130 GMT
Semifinal 1000 GMT
Bronze Medal 0130 GMT
Gold Medal 1000 GMT
Medal Ceremony 1124 GMT