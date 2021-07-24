Alexa
Nevadan nabbed in Mexico convicted of murder at Sparks park

By Associated Press
2021/07/24 08:55
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada man who was arrested in Mexico 10 months after he fled the scene of a fatal shooting at a Sparks regional park in December 2019 has been convicted of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

A Washoe County jury found Giovanni Gonzales-Mariscal, 20, of Sun Valley, guilty Thursday after a two-week trial in the death of 20-year-old Robert DeCoite of Sparks. He died of a gunshot wound to his face.

Prosecutors said Gonzales-Mariscal fired 13 shots and hit two unoccupied vehicles and a residence during the shooting. He fled the country and was arrested in Jalisco, Mexico in September before U.S. Marshals transported him back to Nevada to stand trial.

The afternoon shooting shut down the Spanish Springs Library at the Lazy 5 Regional Park northeast of Reno the following day while detectives investigated.

Authorities identified Gonzales-Mariscal as the prime suspect and tracked him down after the victim’s family and Secret Witness combined to offer $8,000 in reward money.

