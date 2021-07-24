Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Orlando Pride coach Marc Skinner resigns

By Associated Press
2021/07/24 08:49
Orlando Pride coach Marc Skinner resigns

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Pride coach Marc Skinner has resigned to pursue another coaching position.

Pride assistant coach Carl Green also stepped down, but will coach the National Women's Soccer League team Saturday night at home for a game against OL Reign.

The Pride said Friday it will announce an interim coach soon.

Skinner joined the Pride in early 2019 and was 9-23-11 as coach.

“I have no doubt that this club will go from strength to strength with the new ownership in place and the values that the team have worked hard to develop," Skinner said in a statement released by the team.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-24 10:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Home-based quarantine no longer allowed in Taipei
Home-based quarantine no longer allowed in Taipei
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou