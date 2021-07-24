Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Olympic Women's Beach Volleyball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/24 08:22
Olympic Women's Beach Volleyball Glance

All Times GMT

Group A
Country W L Pts
Canada 0 0 0
Germany 0 0 0
Netherlands 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0
Group B
Country W L Pts
China 0 0 0
Netherlands 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0
United States 0 0 0
Group C
Country W L Pts
Argentina 0 0 0
Brazil 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0
China 0 0 0
Group D
Country W L Pts
Brazil 0 0 0
Kenya 0 0 0
Latvia 0 0 0
United States 0 0 0
Group E
Country W L Pts
Australia 0 0 0
Cuba 0 0 0
Italy 0 0 0
Russia 0 0 0
Group F
Country W L Pts
Japan 1 0 2
Czech Republic 0 1 1
Germany 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0
Saturday, July 24

Japan 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS

Brazil vs Argentina 0200 GMT

Canada vs Netherlands 0300 GMT

Switzerland vs Germany 0600 GMT

Switzerland vs Germany 0800 GMT

Canada vs China 1100 GMT

Sunday, July 25

United States vs China 0000 GMT

Australia vs Cuba 0300 GMT

Russia vs Italy 0600 GMT

Netherlands vs Spain 1200 GMT

Monday, July 26

United States vs Latvia 0000 GMT

Brazil vs Kenya 0200 GMT

Canada vs Germany 0300 GMT

Switzerland vs Czech Republic 0700 GMT

Japan vs Germany 1100 GMT

Switzerland vs Netherlands 1200 GMT

Tuesday, July 27

United States vs Spain 0000 GMT

Canada vs Argentina 0200 GMT

Netherlands vs China 0700 GMT

Brazil vs China 1300 GMT

Wednesday, July 28

Japan vs Switzerland 0100 GMT

Brazil vs Latvia 0200 GMT

Germany vs Czech Republic 0600 GMT

Russia vs Cuba 0700 GMT

Australia vs Italy 1200 GMT

Thursday, July 29

United States vs Kenya 0000 GMT

Canada vs Switzerland 0100 GMT

Germany vs Netherlands 0600 GMT

China vs Argentina 1100 GMT

Brazil vs Canada 1200 GMT

Friday, July 30

United States vs Netherlands 0000 GMT

Australia vs Russia 0600 GMT

Spain vs China 0800 GMT

Italy vs Cuba 1100 GMT

Saturday, July 31

Brazil vs United States 0000 GMT

Latvia vs Kenya 0100 GMT

TBD 0800 GMT

TBD 1100 GMT

Sunday, August 1

TBD 0000 GMT

TBD 0100 GMT

TBD 0400 GMT

TBD 0500 GMT

TBD 0800 GMT

TBD 0900 GMT

TBD 1200 GMT

Monday, August 2

TBD 1300 GMT

Tuesday, August 3

Quarterfinal 0000 GMT

Quarterfinal 0100 GMT

Quarterfinal 1200 GMT

Quarterfinal 1300 GMT

Thursday, August 5

Semifinal 0000 GMT

Semifinal 1200 GMT

Friday, August 6

Bronze Medal 0100 GMT

Gold Medal 0230 GMT

Medal Ceremony 0400 GMT

Updated : 2021-07-24 10:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Home-based quarantine no longer allowed in Taipei
Home-based quarantine no longer allowed in Taipei
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou