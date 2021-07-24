Olympic Women's Beach Volleyball Glance

All Times GMT
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|China
|0
|0
|0
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|China
|0
|0
|0
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|Latvia
|0
|0
|0
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|Cuba
|0
|0
|0
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|Russia
|0
|0
|0
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Japan
|1
|0
|2
|Czech Republic
|0
|1
|1
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
Japan 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS
Brazil vs Argentina 0200 GMT
Canada vs Netherlands 0300 GMT
Switzerland vs Germany 0600 GMT
Switzerland vs Germany 0800 GMT
Canada vs China 1100 GMT
United States vs China 0000 GMT
Australia vs Cuba 0300 GMT
Russia vs Italy 0600 GMT
Netherlands vs Spain 1200 GMT
United States vs Latvia 0000 GMT
Brazil vs Kenya 0200 GMT
Canada vs Germany 0300 GMT
Switzerland vs Czech Republic 0700 GMT
Japan vs Germany 1100 GMT
Switzerland vs Netherlands 1200 GMT
United States vs Spain 0000 GMT
Canada vs Argentina 0200 GMT
Netherlands vs China 0700 GMT
Brazil vs China 1300 GMT
Japan vs Switzerland 0100 GMT
Brazil vs Latvia 0200 GMT
Germany vs Czech Republic 0600 GMT
Russia vs Cuba 0700 GMT
Australia vs Italy 1200 GMT
United States vs Kenya 0000 GMT
Canada vs Switzerland 0100 GMT
Germany vs Netherlands 0600 GMT
China vs Argentina 1100 GMT
Brazil vs Canada 1200 GMT
United States vs Netherlands 0000 GMT
Australia vs Russia 0600 GMT
Spain vs China 0800 GMT
Italy vs Cuba 1100 GMT
Brazil vs United States 0000 GMT
Latvia vs Kenya 0100 GMT
TBD 0800 GMT
TBD 1100 GMT
TBD 0000 GMT
TBD 0100 GMT
TBD 0400 GMT
TBD 0500 GMT
TBD 0800 GMT
TBD 0900 GMT
TBD 1200 GMT
TBD 1300 GMT
Quarterfinal 0000 GMT
Quarterfinal 0100 GMT
Quarterfinal 1200 GMT
Quarterfinal 1300 GMT
Semifinal 0000 GMT
Semifinal 1200 GMT
Bronze Medal 0100 GMT
Gold Medal 0230 GMT
Medal Ceremony 0400 GMT