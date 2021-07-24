Alexa
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By Associated Press
2021/07/24 06:40
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams; Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Govs. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., and Kate Brown, D-Ore.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind.

Updated : 2021-07-24 07:51 GMT+08:00

