MLB extends Castro's domestic violence leave through July 29

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro's administrative leave was extended an additional seven days Friday by Major League Baseball through July 29 under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

The leave began July 16 under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ association in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension.

Castro was placed on the restricted list June 16 due to what manager Dave Martinez at the time said were “family matters.” The 31-year-old infielder was reinstated two days later and pinch hit that night against the New York Mets.

Castro is hitting .283 with three home runs and 38 RBIs in 87 games so far this season. He is in his second season with the Nationals after stints with the Cubs, Yankees and Marlins.

