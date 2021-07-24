Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/24 04:27
Wall Street notched more record highs on Friday, ending the week on a strong note after opening it with a stumble. The S&P 500 notched its fourth straight gain following a sell-off Monday brought on by a flare-up in worries about an upturn in coronavirus infections, particularly those of the more contagious delta variant. Investors are monitoring the latest round of corporate earnings for a clearer picture of how companies are faring as people try to get back to pre-pandemic life.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 44.31 points, or 1%, to 4,411.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238.20 points, or 0.7%, to 35,061.55.

The Nasdaq rose 152.39 points, or 1%, to 14,836.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.17 points, or 0.5%, to 2,209.65.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 84.63 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 373.70 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 409.75 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 46.41 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 655.72 points, or 17.5%.

The Dow is up 4,455.07 points, or 14.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,948.71 points, or 15.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 234.79 points, or 11.9%.

