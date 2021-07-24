Alexa
PSG coach Pochettino extends contract by 1 year to 2023

By Associated Press
2021/07/24 02:21
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has extended his contract by one year to 2023.

The former PSG defender and club captain took charge in January after Thomas Tuchel was fired. After reaching the semifinals of the Champions League, the French champion lost its title to Lille in a major upset.

Tuchel led Chelsea to its second Champions League trophy.

Pochettino's coaching staff was also retained until June 2023.

“I’m really very happy, for myself and also for my staff,” Pochettino said. “Twenty years ago I was captain of this club and today I am the coach. It’s a dream come true.”

Updated : 2021-07-24 04:08 GMT+08:00

