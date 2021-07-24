Erasmus to continue as Springboks water boy against Lions

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Former Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus will continue as their water carrier against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday in the first test.

South Africa assistant coach Mzwandile Stick confirmed the decision on Friday, which was sure to ruffle the Lions.

“That is his role now in the team,” Stick said. “So he will be there, and he will be running around bringing the water on to the players. And we as Springbok rugby, we are happy with that.”

Coaches aren't allowed in the technical area beside the field during a test, but Erasmus, who coached the Springboks to Rugby World Cup glory in 2019, gets around that as South Africa director of rugby since 2017.

He donned a bib and carried water for South Africa A, a shadow Springboks side, using the job to pass on tactical advice as it beat the Lions 17-13 on July 14. The Boks used the same ploy during the Rugby World Cup but Erasmus was the official coach then, and he got current coach Jacques Nienaber, who is qualified as a physio, to be the water boy and message passer.

Lions coach Warren Gatland noted Erasmus wasn't breaking the rules, but neither was it in the spirit of the game.

He joked about Erasmus after the loss to South Africa A: "The thing is, if you're the water boy running onto the pitch, you've got to make sure that you are carrying the water. So I didn't quite understand what his role was. You don't run onto the pitch, carrying messages without the water. My advice is, next time, he must make sure he is carrying water when he does that.”

This week, Gatland said he wasn't too worried if Erasmus continued.

“It's just, I'm not sure it's the greatest look for the game but that's their decision and I'll just live with that,” Gatland said. "They're not legitimately breaking the laws or the rules of the game in terms of guidelines. I made a bit of a joke about it because I thought it was quite funny.”

Meanwhile, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said he will understand if he's substituted if he's flagging during the test at any point.

Kolisi was cleared to return to training only on Monday after spending 10 days in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. He missed the South Africa A game.

"I feel good,” Kolisi said.

"But I also know if it gets to a place where I'm tired and I can't go any more, my coaches know me, and the signs when I am tired, so they will take me off the field. If it's the first half or the second half it doesn't matter, that's just the code we live by.

"So I have full confidence to go as hard as I can and not hold anything back.”

Kolisi said his symptoms were minor.

“I was lucky in that for me there were not a lot of symptoms, very close to nothing at all. I was fine by the second day. The challenge was just the mental thing of isolating in the room. I was still part of meetings and was still talking to the team.”



