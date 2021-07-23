Alexa
Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/23 22:02
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 59 38 .608 _
Tampa Bay 58 39 .598 1
New York 50 45 .526 8
Toronto 48 44 .522
Baltimore 31 64 .326 27
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 58 38 .604 _
Cleveland 48 46 .511 9
Detroit 47 51 .480 12
Minnesota 41 56 .423 17½
Kansas City 39 55 .415 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 58 39 .598 _
Oakland 56 42 .571
Seattle 51 46 .526 7
Los Angeles 47 48 .495 10
Texas 35 62 .361 23

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 50 43 .538 _
Atlanta 47 48 .495 4
Philadelphia 47 48 .495 4
Washington 45 50 .474 6
Miami 41 56 .423 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 56 41 .577 _
Cincinnati 49 47 .510
St. Louis 49 48 .505 7
Chicago 47 50 .485 9
Pittsburgh 36 60 .375 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 61 35 .635 _
Los Angeles 59 39 .602 3
San Diego 57 42 .576
Colorado 42 54 .438 19
Arizona 30 68 .306 32

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Detroit 7, Texas 5

L.A. Angels 3, Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Seattle 1

Friday's Games

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 5-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 9-5), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 5-5) at Kansas City (Hernández 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-4) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 6-2) at Houston (Valdez 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 10-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 3, Miami 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Friday's Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Kelly 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-4), 6:05 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 4-2) at Miami (Detwiler 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-3), 9:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-23 23:37 GMT+08:00

