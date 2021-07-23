Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|59
|38
|.608
|_
|Tampa Bay
|58
|39
|.598
|1
|New York
|50
|45
|.526
|8
|Toronto
|48
|44
|.522
|8½
|Baltimore
|31
|64
|.326
|27
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|58
|38
|.604
|_
|Cleveland
|48
|46
|.511
|9
|Detroit
|47
|51
|.480
|12
|Minnesota
|41
|56
|.423
|17½
|Kansas City
|39
|55
|.415
|18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|58
|39
|.598
|_
|Oakland
|56
|42
|.571
|2½
|Seattle
|51
|46
|.526
|7
|Los Angeles
|47
|48
|.495
|10
|Texas
|35
|62
|.361
|23
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|43
|.538
|_
|Atlanta
|47
|48
|.495
|4
|Philadelphia
|47
|48
|.495
|4
|Washington
|45
|50
|.474
|6
|Miami
|41
|56
|.423
|11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|56
|41
|.577
|_
|Cincinnati
|49
|47
|.510
|6½
|St. Louis
|49
|48
|.505
|7
|Chicago
|47
|50
|.485
|9
|Pittsburgh
|36
|60
|.375
|19½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|61
|35
|.635
|_
|Los Angeles
|59
|39
|.602
|3
|San Diego
|57
|42
|.576
|5½
|Colorado
|42
|54
|.438
|19
|Arizona
|30
|68
|.306
|32
___
Detroit 7, Texas 5
L.A. Angels 3, Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Seattle 1
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 5-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 9-5), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 5-5) at Kansas City (Hernández 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-4) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 6-2) at Houston (Valdez 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 10-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.
___
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 3, Miami 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-4), 6:05 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 4-2) at Miami (Detwiler 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 2-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-3), 9:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.