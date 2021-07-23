Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/23 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 59 38 .608 _ _ 5-5 W-3 29-19 30-19
Tampa Bay 58 39 .598 1 _ 7-3 W-3 30-18 28-21
New York 50 45 .526 8 6-4 L-1 27-23 23-22
Toronto 48 44 .522 5 5-5 L-2 22-22 26-22
Baltimore 31 64 .326 27 23½ 3-7 L-2 13-30 18-34
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 58 38 .604 _ _ 7-3 L-1 35-17 23-21
Cleveland 48 46 .511 9 6 6-4 L-1 24-20 24-26
Detroit 47 51 .480 12 9 7-3 W-7 28-22 19-29
Minnesota 41 56 .423 17½ 14½ 4-6 L-1 22-26 19-30
Kansas City 39 55 .415 18 15 4-6 W-2 22-24 17-31
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 58 39 .598 _ _ 4-6 L-1 31-20 27-19
Oakland 56 42 .571 _ 7-3 W-3 30-24 26-18
Seattle 51 46 .526 7 6-4 L-2 29-21 22-25
Los Angeles 47 48 .495 10 4-6 W-1 27-22 20-26
Texas 35 62 .361 23 20½ 1-9 L-9 22-25 13-37

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 50 43 .538 _ _ 5-5 W-1 28-14 22-29
Atlanta 47 48 .495 4 8 5-4 W-1 26-25 21-23
Philadelphia 47 48 .495 4 8 5-5 L-3 27-18 20-30
Washington 45 50 .474 6 10 3-7 L-1 27-25 18-25
Miami 41 56 .423 11 15 3-7 L-1 22-22 19-34
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 56 41 .577 _ _ 5-5 L-2 27-23 29-18
Cincinnati 49 47 .510 4-6 L-1 24-25 25-22
St. Louis 49 48 .505 7 7 6-4 W-2 28-20 21-28
Chicago 47 50 .485 9 9 4-6 L-2 28-17 19-33
Pittsburgh 36 60 .375 19½ 19½ 4-6 L-4 21-26 15-34
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 61 35 .635 _ _ 7-3 W-2 30-13 31-22
Los Angeles 59 39 .602 3 _ 5-5 L-2 31-17 28-22
San Diego 57 42 .576 _ 5-4 W-1 33-19 24-23
Colorado 42 54 .438 19 13½ 5-5 W-1 33-20 9-34
Arizona 30 68 .306 32 26½ 5-5 W-4 19-30 11-38

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Detroit 7, Texas 5

L.A. Angels 3, Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Seattle 1

Friday's Games

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 5-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 9-5), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 5-5) at Kansas City (Hernández 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-4) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 6-2) at Houston (Valdez 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 10-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 3, Miami 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Friday's Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Kelly 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-4), 6:05 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 4-2) at Miami (Detwiler 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-3), 9:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-23 23:36 GMT+08:00

