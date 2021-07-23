Portuguese surfer Frederico Morais tests positive for COVID

This photo shows a general view of the surfing venue at the 2020 Summer Olympics at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan, Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ol... This photo shows a general view of the surfing venue at the 2020 Summer Olympics at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan, Friday, July 23, 2021. (Olivier Morin/Pool Photo via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Portuguese surfer Frederico Morais has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the sport’s Olympic debut in Japan.

Morais, 29, issued a statement on social media Friday evening.

“This is likely the saddest video I’ve ever had to post. In 2019 I qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that were postponed because of COVID-19. And now, because of the virus I won’t be able to compete nor represent my country,” he said in an Instagram video.

Portuguese media reported that Morais was scheduled to travel into Japan on Friday but will now stay isolated at home.

The International Surfing Association had no immediate comment but its deadline to register alternates is Saturday at 3 p.m. Morais is considered to be the best European surfer in the Tokyo Games.

The eight-day shortboard surfing competition period begins Sunday at Tsurigasaki beach.

____

Follow Sally Ho on Twitter at http://twitter.com/_sallyho.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics